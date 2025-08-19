Automatic Liquid Explosives Detector Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Automatic Liquid Explosives Detector Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size of the automatic liquid explosives detector has significantly expanded. The value, which stands at $1.08 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $1.18 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The historical growth of this market can be associated with various factors such as the surge in airport passenger traffic, heightened terrorist threats, an intensified focus on aviation security, enforcement of government security policies, and a growing consciousness regarding the dangers of liquid explosives.

In the upcoming years, the market size for automatic liquid explosives detectors is set to experience substantial growth, escalating to $1.67 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include heightened interest in non-invasive screenings, increased funding in homeland security, a surge in demand for automated discovery systems, growing need for instantaneous threat recognition, and enlarged security protocols at large public events. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period consist of technological progressions, product revolutions, investments in research and development, the emergence of artificial intelligence-centric detection systems, and advancements in spectroscopic technologies.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automatic Liquid Explosives Detector Market?

The growth of the automatic liquid explosives detector market is projected to surge owing to the rising terrorist threats and the escalating complexity of their attacks. Terrorism threats represent the possibility of violent activities designed to instil fear for political or ideological objectives, whereas the complexity of terrorist attacks denotes the advanced planning behind these violent actions. The increase in such threats and complex attacks is linked to improved access to state-of-the-art technology, offering extremist groups the tools to organize intricate operations and utilize more effective weaponry. Automatic liquid explosives detectors counter these threats and complex attacks by swiftly detecting and mitigating liquid-based explosives, boosting security measures and diminishing the danger of concealed and complicated attacks. For example, as per the Institute for Economics and Peace, an Australian think tank, in March 2023, terrorist attacks in 2022 were deadlier with an average of 1.7 deaths per incident versus 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021. Hence, the rising terrorist threats and escalating complexity of attacks are fuelling the demand for automatic liquid explosives detectors in the market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automatic Liquid Explosives Detector Market?

Major players in the Automatic Liquid Explosives Detector Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Novatex Limited

• Smiths Detection Group Ltd

• NUCTECH Company Limited

• Kromek Group Plc

• MS Technologies Inc.

• Labtron Equipment Ltd.

• Westminster Group Plc

• InsTech Netherlands B.V.

• Smart Wave Detectors

What Are The Top Trends In The Automatic Liquid Explosives Detector Industry?

Leading firms in the automatic liquid explosives detector market are concentrating on the creation of innovative products like portable high-resolution mass spectrometry. This tool offers fast and precise detection of minute explosive materials on-site. Portable high-resolution mass spectrometry is a procedure that provides real-time chemical assessment with high precision and sensitivity, even in compact, field-ready formats. For instance, in November 2022, Agilent Technologies Inc., a prominent analytical instrumentation company from the US, announced that it has installed its Insight200M liquid explosives detection system at London Heathrow Airport. The Insight200M is a liquid explosive detection system (LEDS) which is ECAC Standard 3 Type A & B certified and is compatible with existing CT-based screening apparatus. It enhances security by increasing the detection rate and reducing false alarms, thereby significantly boosting passenger throughput at busy checkpoints.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automatic Liquid Explosives Detector Market Segments

The automatic liquid explosives detector market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Portable Detectors, Fixed Detectors, Handheld Detectors, Automated Detection Systems

2) By Technology Type: Infrared Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, Gas Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Other Technology Types

3) By Application: Airport Security Screening, Maritime Security, Border Security, Public Venue Security, Cargo and Freight Inspection

4) By End User Industry: Aviation Security, Military and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Public Safety and Law Enforcement, Event Management and Security, Government Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Detectors: Battery-Operated Portable Detectors, Vehicle-Mounted Portable Detectors, Backpack Portable Detectors

2) By Fixed Detectors: Portal Or Walk-Through Detectors, Conveyor Belt Detectors, Static Screening Stations

3) By Handheld Detectors: Single-Analyte Handheld Detectors, Multi-Analyte Handheld Detectors, Infrared Or UV Handheld Detectors

4) By Automated Detection Systems: Integrated Checkpoint Screening Systems, AI-Enabled Automated Detection Systems, Robotic Automated Detection Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automatic Liquid Explosives Detector Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the global automatic liquid explosives detector market. The region projected to witness the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report comprises an analysis of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

