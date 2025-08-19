Artillery Ammunition Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artillery Ammunition Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the market size of artillery ammunition has witnessed substantial growth. It's projected to increase from $5.29 billion in 2024 to $5.60 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The noteworthy expansion during the historical phase could be credited to heightened cross-border conflicts, surging demand for the modernization of armed forces, the emergence of asymmetric warfare, global increment in defense budgets, and an escalated requirement for long-range precision strike abilities.

In the coming years, the artillery ammunition market is anticipated to experience significant growth. It's projected to expand to $6.94 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors contributing to growth during the forecast period include an escalating demand for precision-guided munitions, amplified military expenditures, increasing geopolitical tensions, greater joint military endeavors and a heightened emphasis on indigenous ammunition manufacturing. There are several notable trends for the forecast period, including advancements in intelligent artillery rounds, the introduction of advanced propulsion technologies for extended range capabilities, the inception of modular ammunition systems, innovations in guided artillery ammunition, and the evolution of automation in artillery fire control systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artillery Ammunition Market?

Anticipations for an upsurge in defense spending are set to catalyze the expansion of the artillery ammunition market. Defense spending represents the allocation of funds by the government towards military force needs including personnel, equipment, operations, and infrastructure necessary for national security. There's a growing trend of increasing defense spending across the globe as nations strive to modernize their armed services with cutting-edge technologies like AI, autonomous weaponry, and cyber defense systems to gain an upper hand in contemporary warfare. Such spending is crucial for the artillery ammunition sector since it facilitates the much-needed funding for research and development, manufacturing, and procurement of advanced artillery shells and fuze systems, thereby augmenting the firepower, accuracy, and overall effectiveness of the military. For example, data from the House of Commons of the United Kingdom suggests that by May 2025, defense expenditure is predicted to hit approximately $72.2 billion (£56.9 billion) for 2024/25, and further escalate to roughly $75.9 billion (£59.8 billion) for 2025/26. This reflects an average annual real-terms growth rate of 2.4% from 2023/24 to 2025/26. Consequently, the escalations in defense expenditure are fueling the growth of the artillery ammunition market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artillery Ammunition Market?

Major players in the Artillery Ammunition Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems Public Limited Company

• Thales S.A.

• Leonardo Società per Azioni

• Textron Inc.

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artillery Ammunition Market?

Key corporations involved in the artillery ammunition market are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge technologies like electronic programmable artillery fuzes to improve precision, versatility, and firing potency. These innovative fuzes systems can be digitally programmed prior to discharge, allowing a more controlled detonation timing and mode, raising the accuracy and potency of artillery ammo. For instance, in June 2024, KMW+Nexter Defense Systems, a defense company based in the Netherlands, introduced a new programmable artillery fuze system made up of two electronic programmable fuzes and a portable, easy-to-handle inductive fuze setter. The system empowers artillery teams to safely and efficiently program fuzes immediately before discharge, supporting various detonation styles such as airburst, spot detonation, and delay to maximize operational adjustment and safety. The fuzes conform to NATO standards and have compatibility with various artillery ammunition calibers, boosting the effectiveness and flexibility of contemporary artillery forces.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artillery Ammunition Market Growth

The artillery ammunition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ammunition Type: High Explosive Ammunition, Armor-Piercing Ammunition, Training Ammunition, Illumination Ammunition, Smoke Ammunition

2) By Component: Fuses, Primers, Propellants, Projectiles, Other Components

3) By Application: Land Forces, Naval Forces, Air Forces, Special Forces

4) By End-User: Military, Law Enforcement, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By High Explosive Ammunition: High-Explosive (HE) Fragmentation Shells, High-Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) Shells, High-Explosive Squash Head (HESH) Shells

2) By Armor-Piercing Ammunition: Armor-Piercing Fin-Stabilized Discarding Sabot (APFSDS), Armor-Piercing Capped (APC), Armor-Piercing High-Explosive (APHE)

3) By Training Ammunition: Inert Practice Rounds, Reduced Range Practice Ammunition, Target Practice With Tracer (TP-T)

4) By Illumination Ammunition: White Light Illumination Rounds, Infrared (IR) Illumination Rounds, Multispectral Illumination Rounds

5) By Smoke Ammunition: White Phosphorus Smoke Rounds, Hexachloroethane (HC) Smoke Rounds, Colored Smoke Rounds

View the full artillery ammunition market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artillery-ammunition-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artillery Ammunition Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the most substantial region in the Artillery Ammunition Global Market Report 2025. However, it's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the swiftest rate of growth during the forecasted period. The report includes an overview of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

