Parenteral Nutrition Market is Expanding at USD 13.53 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR today released its latest report on the Parenteral Nutrition Market , providing comprehensive insights into the global market’s robust growth driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and gastrointestinal disorders requiring intravenous nutritional support. Valued at USD 6.37 billion in 2025, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%, reaching USD 13.53 billion by 2035. This expansion underscores the critical role of parenteral nutrition in addressing nutritional deficiencies for patients unable to absorb nutrients orally or enterally.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7092 Market Outlook and Growth Projections:The parenteral nutrition market is poised for significant growth from 2025 to 2035, fueled by increasing demand for intravenous nutrition solutions in clinical settings. Parenteral nutrition, which delivers essential nutrients like amino acids, lipids, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals directly into the bloodstream, is vital for patients with conditions such as cancer, Crohn’s disease, and short bowel syndrome. The report highlights a market valuation of USD 6.37 billion in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 7.8% driving it to USD 13.53 billion by 2035. This growth is propelled by advancements in formulation technologies, rising healthcare expenditures, and an aging global population with complex medical needs.Key Drivers Fueling Market Demand:The primary drivers of the parenteral nutrition market include the growing incidence of chronic diseases and gastrointestinal complications that impair nutrient absorption. The report notes that cancer patients, who often face malnutrition due to treatment side effects, account for a significant portion of demand, with over 1.8 million new cancer cases annually in the U.S. alone. Additionally, rising preterm birth rates, particularly in developing regions, are increasing the need for specialized neonatal parenteral nutrition. Technological advancements, such as ready-to-use multichamber bags and tailored nutrient formulations, are enhancing patient outcomes and driving adoption. The expansion of home healthcare services, particularly in North America and Europe, is also boosting demand for portable and patient-friendly parenteral nutrition solutions, supported by favorable reimbursement policies.Challenges and Restraints in the Sector:Despite its promising outlook, the parenteral nutrition market faces challenges that could hinder growth. High costs associated with parenteral nutrition products and administration, including specialized equipment and trained personnel, pose barriers, particularly in low-income regions. The report highlights risks of complications, such as catheter-related infections and liver dysfunction, which require stringent monitoring and increase healthcare costs. Limited awareness and infrastructure in emerging markets further restrict market penetration. To address these challenges, manufacturers must focus on developing cost-effective, safer formulations and expanding training programs for healthcare providers to ensure broader adoption and improved patient safety.Segment-Wise Insights and Dominant Trends:The report provides detailed segmentation analysis, identifying amino acid-based parenteral nutrition as the leading nutrient segment, holding a 42.5% market share in 2024 due to its critical role in protein synthesis and recovery. Lipid-based formulations are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, driven by their use in providing high-energy nutrition for critically ill patients. Carbohydrates and multivitamin formulations also contribute significantly, particularly for pediatric and geriatric applications. Key trends include the development of all-in-one multichamber bags for simplified administration and the increasing adoption of personalized nutrition plans tailored to patient-specific needs. The report also notes a shift toward home-based parenteral nutrition, supported by advancements in portable delivery systems and telehealth integration.Regional Outlook and Growth Hotspots:North America dominates the parenteral nutrition market, holding a 45.3% share in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and strong reimbursement frameworks in the U.S. and Canada. Europe follows closely, with Germany and the UK leading due to robust hospital networks and increasing adoption of home healthcare. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.5%, fueled by rising healthcare investments, growing cancer and diabetes prevalence, and improving medical infrastructure in China, India, and Japan. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are emerging markets, supported by increasing awareness and government initiatives to enhance healthcare access. The report identifies Asia-Pacific as a key growth engine, driven by expanding hospital networks and rising demand for neonatal care.Buy Report – Instant Access: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7092 Recent Developments:The parenteral nutrition market has seen notable advancements in 2024 and early 2025. In 2024, Baxter International launched a new line of premixed multichamber bags with enhanced lipid formulations, improving stability and reducing infection risks. Fresenius Kabi introduced a cloud-based monitoring platform for home parenteral nutrition, enhancing patient compliance and safety. In Asia, India’s healthcare sector saw increased adoption of parenteral nutrition in oncology wards, supported by government-backed cancer care initiatives. Additionally, clinical trials in Europe in 2024 focused on omega-3-enriched lipid emulsions to reduce inflammation in critical care patients, driving innovation. Partnerships between manufacturers and telehealth providers are also gaining traction, streamlining home-based care delivery.Key Players Insights:Leading players in the parenteral nutrition market are advancing product innovation and expanding their global presence. Baxter International Inc. leads with its comprehensive portfolio of multichamber bags and infusion systems, launching enhanced formulations in 2024. Fresenius Kabi AG excels in lipid-based solutions, with recent investments in sustainable manufacturing. B. Braun Melsungen AG focuses on pediatric and neonatal nutrition, introducing tailored formulations in 2025. Other key players, including Pfizer Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Grifols S.A., and Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, are investing in R&D for safer, ready-to-use products. Companies like Allergan (AbbVie) and Aculife Healthcare are expanding in Asia-Pacific, targeting emerging markets with cost-effective solutions. 