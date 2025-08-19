Carbon Nanomaterial Market Growth Analysis & Competitive Landscape 2031

Carbon nanomaterials have excellent electrical, chemical, thermal, and mechanical properties. Carbon nanomaterials, conversion, composite materials, sensors

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Carbon Nano Materials Market by Product Type (Graphene, Carbon Nanofibers, Fullerenes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global carbon nano materials market accrued a sum of $2.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Carbon nanomaterials have excellent electrical, chemical, thermal, and mechanical properties. Carbon nanomaterials have uses in energy storage and conversion, composite materials, sensors, field emission devices, drug delivery, and nanoscale electronic components. Fullerenes, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene and its derivatives, graphene oxide, nanodiamonds, and carbon-based quantum dots are examples of carbon nanomaterials (CQDs). Carbon nanomaterials have piqued the interest of a wide range of industrial applications due to their unique structural dimensions and improved mechanical, electrical, thermal, optical, and chemical capabilities.Drivers and OpportunitiesGrowth in use of carbon nanoparticles in different end use industries such as automobile, medical, energy, electronics, aerospace, construction and wastewater treatment drive the growth of the global carbon nanomaterials market. However, high processing costs and risks associated with the exposure to carbon nanomaterials on human health and the environment hamper the market growth. On the other hand, rapid urbanization and rise in investments in the construction and medical industries, especially in the emerging countries of China and India are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/255 The fullerenes segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on product type, the fullerenes segment accounted for more than 90% of the global carbon nanomaterials market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the wide range of applications of fullerenes in electrical and electronics, energy and automotive industries. However, the graphene segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for graphene from electrical and electronics and energy industries. Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities relating to graphene is expected over the next few years to generate new prospects for the major manufacturers in the market. The research also provides an analysis of carbon nanofibers and others.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global carbon nano materials market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for carbon nanomaterials in Asia-Pacific due to the presence of large number of electrical and automobile industries in the region. China being a prominent exporter of consumer electronic products in large volume will positively fuel the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Arkema Group
Bayer AG
DuPont
G6 Materials Corp
Graphenea
Hollingsworth & Vose
Hydale Graphene Industries Plc
Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc.
Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd.
LG Chem Ltd.
MTR Ltd.
Nano-C
Nanocyl SA
Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
SES Research Inc.
The report analyzes these key players of the global carbon nano materials market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player. Japan and South Korea Overview
1) Japan accquired 7.7% market share in Asia-Pacific region and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forescated period.
2) South Korea accquired 5.1% market share in Asia-Pacific region and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forescated period.
3) Rapid industrialization and increased investments in the medical and automotive industries in the emerging economies of South Korea, and 
4) Japan, these countries are anticipated to be the fastest-growing market.
5) Companies have intensified R&D in carbon nanomaterials in response to increasing demand from several end-use sectors in the area of Japan and China, which is projected to have a favorable effect on the carbon nanomaterials market.

