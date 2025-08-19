Global Metal Recycling Market to Reach USD 120 Billion by 2034, Driven by Sustainability and Technological Advancements

Reports And Data

The metal recycling market is witnessing strong growth, driven by sustainability initiatives, technological advancements, and rising demand from industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Metal Recycling Market is on track for significant growth, with the market size projected to rise from USD 60.0 billion in 2024 to USD 120.0 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.20%. This expansion is fueled by the rising demand for sustainable materials, government-backed recycling initiatives, and increasing use of recycled metals across industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics.Market OverviewIn 2024, the global metal recycling industry is expected to handle approximately 750 million tons of recycled metal, with output expected to double to 1.5 billion tons by 2034. Despite fluctuations in raw material and energy costs, stable unit pricing and a consistent product mix are supporting steady growth.Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2927 Ferrous metals currently dominate the market, while non-ferrous metals like aluminum and copper are the fastest-growing segments, largely due to their high demand in the automotive and electronics industries. Asia Pacific continues to lead the global market in terms of share and output, accounting for 45% of global metal recycling in 2023, with rapid industrialization and supportive government policies fueling further growth.Key Drivers of Growth1. Sustainability and RegulationGrowing awareness about environmental sustainability and strong government policies are major forces shaping the industry. For example, the European Union’s Circular Economy Action Plan mandates a 70% recycling rate for packaging waste by 2030, while the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates significant funding for recycling infrastructure. These measures are pushing industries to embrace recycling and reduce landfill waste.2. Technological AdvancementsTechnologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are transforming recycling operations. AI-driven sorting has already improved recovery rates by 20%, making recycling more efficient and cost-effective. Early adopters of AI pricing tools have reported a 3% rise in average selling prices and a 2% improvement in margins. Companies such as Sims Metal Management are investing heavily in automation and digital technologies to optimize performance and scale operations.3. Rising Demand Across IndustriesThe construction, automotive, and electronics sectors are leading adopters of recycled metals. The automotive industry is particularly noteworthy, with manufacturers increasingly using recycled aluminum and steel to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency. According to the International Aluminum Institute, the use of recycled aluminum in automotive manufacturing grew by 15% in 2024 alone.For More Details On this Report Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/metal-recycling-market Challenges Restraining GrowthWhile the outlook is positive, the metal recycling industry also faces challenges:Operational Challenges: Many recycling plants still rely on outdated equipment, limiting efficiency. A report from the American Chemical Society found that 40% of U.S. recycling facilities need major upgrades to meet modern standards.Regulatory Hurdles: Complex compliance rules and international trade restrictions, such as the Basel Convention’s limits on cross-border movement of hazardous waste, increase costs and slow down operations.Market Volatility: Prices for recycled metals fluctuate due to commodity market shifts, energy costs, and geopolitical issues. For instance, recent trade tensions between the U.S. and China resulted in tariffs that disrupted global trade flows.Price TrendsIn 2024, the average spot price for recycled metals increased by 10%, largely due to higher energy costs and strong demand. Inflationary pressures contributed to a further 5% increase in prices globally. Regional variations were also evident: North America experienced higher prices due to tariffs and logistics costs, while Asia Pacific benefitted from relatively lower costs.To Customized Report Market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2927 Regional OutlookAsia Pacific: The largest market, driven by industrial growth, government incentives, and urbanization. The region recorded a 9% increase in recycled output in 2024.North America: Significant growth expected, supported by technological adoption and government-backed infrastructure programs.Europe: Strong policy-driven growth, anchored by the EU’s sustainability mandates and recycling targets.Key PlayersThe market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on expanding recycling capacity and integrating advanced technologies. Key PlayersThe market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on expanding recycling capacity and integrating advanced technologies. Notable players include:Sims Metal ManagementNucor CorporationSchnitzer Steel IndustriesThese companies are investing in technology, sustainability initiatives, and expanding global operations to strengthen their market positions.

Metal Recycling Market SegmentationBy Metal TypeFerrous MetalsNon-Ferrous MetalsAluminumCopperLeadZincBy ApplicationConstructionAutomotiveElectronicsIndustrial MachineryBy End UserManufacturingUtilitiesConsumer GoodsBy TechnologyShreddingSortingBalingShearing 