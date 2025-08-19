Continuous Shot Blasting Machine Market Expanding With $1.47 Billion at 6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Continuous Shot Blasting Machine Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of the continuous shot blasting machine has significantly amplified over the past few years. The market size is estimated to increase from $1.09 billion in 2024 to $1.16 billion in 2025, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this preceding period growth include enhanced demand for metal surface preparation, an expansion in foundry and casting processes, a swell in shipbuilding activities, an advancement in automotive production, and worldwide infrastructure growth.

Expectations are high for substantial expansion in the continuous shot blasting machine market in the upcoming years, with predictions of a rise to $1.47 billion by 2029, enjoying a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors such as increasing emphasis on energy-saving machinery, heightened demand for accurate surface finishing, the implementation of automation in fabrication workshops, desire for tailor-made blasting solutions, and enhanced defense and aerospace investments could drive growth during the projected period. The period may also see prevalent trends such as improvements in abrasive recycling systems, the embracing of Industry 4.0 technologies, creation of energy-efficient blasting turbines, increased demand for personalized blasting solutions, and the employment of artificial intelligence for process betterment.

What Are The Factors Driving The Continuous Shot Blasting Machine Market?

The enhancement in the production of vehicles is anticipated to boost the continuous shot-blasting machine market's expansion in the future. Vehicle production includes the procedures of designing, assembling, and testing of cars, motorcycles, trucks and other automotive vehicles in manufacturing plants. The growth in vehicle production is fundamentally due to the escalating consumer demand, as more individuals desire personal transportation means. A continuous shot-blasting machine plays a significant role in augmenting vehicle production by delivering effective, uniform surface cleaning and readying of vehicle components which contributes to the improvement of coating adherence and the overall manufacturing process's pace. For example, as per the records of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), a Belgium-based group focused on automotive sector promotion and policy creation, the worldwide production of motor vehicles rose to 85.4 million units in 2022, indicating a rise of 5.7% in comparison to the preceding year. Therefore, the surge in vehicle production acts as a catalyst for the growth of the continuous shot-blasting machine market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Continuous Shot Blasting Machine Market?

Major players in the Continuous Shot Blasting Machine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sintokogio Ltd.

• Norican Group ApS

• Shandong Kaitai Shot-Blasting Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Clemco Industries Corporation

• BlastOne International Pty Ltd.

• KMT Waterjet Systems Inc.

• Empire Abrasive Equipment Company LLC

• Qingdao Qinggong Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Airblast B.V.

• AGTOS Gesellschaft für technische Oberflächensysteme GmbH

What Are The Top Trends In The Continuous Shot Blasting Machine Industry?

The continuous shot blasting machine market is expected to grow, facilitated by the expansion of the aerospace industry. This sector encompasses the creation, development, manufacturing, and upkeep of spacecraft, aircraft, satellites, and associated systems and equipment. Rising air travel has driven the growth of the aerospace industry, due to an increased global passenger demand leading to neccesities such as more commercial aircraft, larger airline fleets, and improved aviation infrastructure. Continuous shot blasting machines contribute to aerospace manufacturing by offering uniform surface preparation that strengthens coating adhesion, fatigue endurance, and the durability of components overall. For example, a report from Aircraft Interiors International, a UK-based media outlet revealed that aircraft orders grew by 91% in 2023 compared to the previous year. This was motivated by a significant rise of 78% in single-aisle aircraft orders and a sharp 169% uptick in orders for widebody aircraft. Plus, the delivery of new aircraft in 2023 reached 1,265 units, signaling an 11% year-on-year increase. Consequently, the aerospace industry's growth is prompting the upsurge of the continuous shot blasting machine market.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Continuous Shot Blasting Machine Market Segments

The continuous shot blasting machine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Rotary Drum Shot Blasting Machine, Belt Shot Blasting Machine, Wire Mesh Belt Shot Blasting Machine, Roller Conveyor Shot Blasting Machine, Tumble Shot Blasting Machine

2) By Material Type: Aluminum, Steel, Iron, Composite Materials

3) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Shipbuilding, Foundry, Other Applications

4) By End User: Manufacturing, Metalworking, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Rotary Drum Shot Blasting Machine: Rubber Belt Drum Blasting Machine, Steel Belt Drum Blasting Machine, Tiltable Drum Shot Blasting Machine, Drum Blast With Automatic Loading/Unloading, Compact Rotary Drum Systems

2) By Belt Shot Blasting Machine: Steel Belt Shot Blasting Machine, Rubber Belt Shot Blasting Machine, Continuous Flow Belt Blasting Machine, Inclined Belt Shot Blasting Machine, Heavy-Duty Belt Blasting System

3) By Wire Mesh Belt Shot Blasting Machine: Single Pass Mesh Belt Blasting Machine, Twin Chamber Mesh Belt Systems, High-Speed Mesh Belt Shot Blasting, Precision Part Mesh Belt Blasters, Heat-Treated Component Mesh Belt Systems

4) By Roller Conveyor Shot Blasting Machine: Horizontal Roller Conveyor Machine, Cross-Transport Roller Conveyor Blaster, Steel Plate Conveyor Blasting Systems, Structural Steel Roller Blasting Machine, Automated Line Roller Conveyor Systems

5) By Tumble Shot Blasting Machine: Rubber Belt Tumble Blaster, Steel Flight Tumble Blast System, Barrel-Type Tumble Blaster, Continuous Tumble Blast Machines, Heavy-Duty Cast Part Tumble Blaster

Which Regions Are Dominating The Continuous Shot Blasting Machine Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Continuous Shot Blasting Machine Global Market Report, North America was identified as the region with the largest market share. The fastest-growing region, however, is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The report provides an in-depth analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

