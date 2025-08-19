Airplane Windshield Market Projected to Reach $1.98 Billion with 5.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Airplane Windshield Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Airplane Windshield Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of airplane windshields has experienced significant growth. Expected to increase from a value of $1.52 billion in 2024 to $1.60 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at 5.8%. This upward trend in the historic period can be linked to factors such as increased aircraft production and deliveries, a surge in demand for commercial air travel, the necessity to replace old aircraft fleets, a heightened emphasis on passenger safety and visibility, and an expansion in investments towards military aviation programs.

The market size of airplane windshields is set for significant expansion in the coming years, potentially reaching $1.98 billion in 2029 at an annual compound growth rate of 5.4%. The anticipated growth throughout the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the increasing usage of advanced composite windshields, the growing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient elements, advancements in next-generation aircraft models, heightened focus on intelligent and heated windshields, and the expanding air traffic within developing economies. Key trends to watch out for include advancements in intelligent windshield technology, sophisticated coatings for UV and impact resistance, the creation of lightweight composite materials, embedded sensor integration innovations, and advances in electrochromic windshield systems.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Airplane Windshield Market?

The airplane windshield market is anticipated to grow, driven by the increased use of air travel. This refers to the transportation of passengers or goods between different places using commercial aircraft, often through regular flights by airlines. Over the past few decades, airfares have dipped dramatically, which has led to an upsurge in air travel. Airline safety and pilot visibility during flight are maintained by the airplane windshield that shields the cockpit against wind, airborne debris, bird strikes, and severe atmospheric conditions while keeping cabin pressurization and structural stability at elevated altitudes. For example, data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, a governmental department based in the U.S., stated in March 2023 that U.S. airlines carried 194 million more passengers in 2022 than they did in 2021, marking a 30% year-over-year upswing. Consequently, the surge in air travel is fuelling the airplane windshield market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Airplane Windshield Market?

Major players in the Airplane Windshield Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Safran S.A.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• GKN Aerospace Services Limited

• Schott AG

• Gentex Corporation

• The NORDAM Group LLC

• McFarlane Aviation Inc.

• Lee Aerospace Inc.

• MAC Aero Interiors s.r.o.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Airplane Windshield Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the airplane windshield market are employing strategic alliances to amplify product efficacy, elevate safety norms, and cater to the dynamic industry needs. These strategic collaborations are formal agreements between multiple companies aiming to work hand-in-hand to realize mutual objectives including creation of novel technologies, widening market accessibility, or advancement of product lines. For example, Lilium GmbH, a German aerospace firm, entered a collaboration with Saint-Gobain Aerospace, a US firm excelling in plastic fabrication, in September 2023. This collaboration aimed to innovate, manufacture, and provide support for customized windows and windshields for the Lilium Jet, capitalizing on Saint-Gobain’s broad aviation knowledge to maintain the highest safety norms and deliver an exceptional passenger experience. The tailor-made windows boasting features such as anti-icing and anti-fogging, are designed to be lightweight and intend to augment visibility, in-cabin comfort, and energy efficiency, all while adhering to the regulatory norms for pilot protection and product durability.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Airplane Windshield Market

The airplane windshield market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Acrylic, Polycarbonate, Mineral Glass, Other Types

2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jets, Military Aircraft

3) By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation

4) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylic: Cast Acrylic Windshield, Stretched Acrylic Windshield

2) By Polycarbonate: Solid Polycarbonate Windshield, Multiwall Polycarbonate Windshield

3) By Mineral Glass: Toughened Mineral Glass Windshield, Laminated Mineral Glass Windshield

4) By Other Types: Hybrid Composite Windshield, Coated Transparent Ceramic Windshield

Global Airplane Windshield Market - Regional Insights

In the 2024 Airplane Windshield Global Market Report, North America stood as the predominant region. By 2025, the report projects that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most substantial growth. The report encompasses analysis of several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

