Commercial Resilient Flooring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Commercial Resilient Flooring Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, the market size of commercial resilient flooring has seen substantial growth. In terms of figures, it is forecasted to expand from $9.32 billion in 2024 to $9.90 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors attributing to this historic growth period include the growing popularity of vinyl composition tiles, increased investments in state-of-the-art office infrastructure, a surge in global tourism, the construction of new schools and colleges, as well as an upsurge in corporate real estate investments.

Anticipated to exhibit robust growth in the coming years, the commercial resilient flooring market is predicted to reach a value of $12.52 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth during the forecast period can be credited to the increasing number of renovation and remodeling initiatives, significant investments in smart technologies, and a rising inclination towards cost-efficient solutions. The growing demand for durable flooring options and the escalating need for energy further fuel the market growth. The forecast period will also see significant trends, including technological innovations, progress in environmental-friendly flooring materials and antimicrobial surface technologies, adoption of easy installation systems, the inclusion of recycled content solutions, and the evolution in thinner.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Commercial Resilient Flooring Market?

The surge in renovation and remodeling activities is set to further fuel the expansion of the commercial resilient flooring market. These projects entail refreshing, amending or overhauling current constructions or interiors to amplify their functionality, visual appeal, or accord with current norms. The escalating count of such initiatives can be traced back to the aging state of the present building inventory. With the operational longevity of structures diminishing, there's a mounting necessity to refurbish them to conform to the contemporary requirements of safety, energy conservation, and aesthetics. Commercial resilient flooring bolsters renovations and refurbishments by offering a swift, long-lasting, and easy-to-maintain flooring alternative perfect for revitalizing existing locales with slight disruptions. For example, as per Statistics Finland, a Finnish government agency, in June 2024, households had poured in $5.56 billion (€5.2 billion) in 2023, a 2.7% upswing from 2022, for their home and residential structure renovations. Hence, the escalating renovation and remodeling tasks are steering the commercial resilient flooring market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Commercial Resilient Flooring Market?

Major players in the Commercial Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• LG Hausys Ltd.

• Beaulieu International Group

• Forbo Holding AG

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• Gerflor Group

• Tarkett SA

• IVC Group

• James Halstead plc

• Polyflor Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Commercial Resilient Flooring Market?

Leading corporations in the commercial resilient flooring market are turning their attention towards the creation of innovative solutions like non-PVC plank and tile flooring to improve sustainability. Non-PVC plank and tile resilient flooring offer a durable and flexible alternative that doesn't involve the use of polyvinyl chloride, thereby presenting a greener and healthier option as compared to its traditional vinyl counterparts. Tarkett S.A, a French flooring firm, in April 2024, unveiled its non-PVC resilient flooring collection named the Collective Pursuit. Aimed at commercial establishments, this collection promises high performance, aesthetic charm, and sustainability. The features of this collection, comparable to traditional luxury vinyl tile (LVT), include an impressive dimensional stability, impact resilience and conveniently low maintenance – all elements that are desirable in a commercial setting. The beautifully crafted collection incorporates 10 designs inspired by nature and stone, endorsing biophilic design and improving user well-being. Furthermore, it is devoid of LBC Red List materials and ortho-phthalates, corroborating Tarkett’s commitment to sustainability through its ReStart take-back and recycling initiative. The collection blends smoothly with the Brilliance digital color system, facilitating precise design synchronization and minimizing sample wastage.

How Is The Commercial Resilient Flooring Market Segmented?

The commercial resilient flooring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Vinyl Flooring, Rubber Flooring, Carpet Tiles, Laminated Flooring, Wood Plank Flooring

2) By Product: Water-Resistant Flooring, Sound Absorption, Slip Resistance, Eco-Friendly Products, Anti-Microbial Properties

3) By Design: Luxury Vinyl Tile, Sheet Vinyl, Textured Carpet Tiles, Patteed Vinyl, Wood-Look Vinyl

4) By Installation Method: Glue-Down, Floating, Click-Lock, Loose Lay, Direct Glue

5) By End-User: Commercial Offices, Retail Spaces, Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Hospitality

Subsegments:

1) By Vinyl Flooring: Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT), Vinyl Composite Tiles (VCT), Sheet Vinyl Flooring, Homogeneous Vinyl, Heterogeneous Vinyl

2) By Rubber Flooring: Sheet Rubber Flooring, Rubber Tiles, Vulcanized Rubber Flooring, Recycled Rubber Flooring, Synthetic Rubber Flooring

3) By Carpet Tiles: Nylon Carpet Tiles, Polyester Carpet Tiles, Polypropylene Carpet Tiles, Modular Carpet Tiles, Eco-Friendly Carpet Tiles

4) By Laminated Flooring: High-Pressure Laminates (HPL), Direct Pressure Laminates (DPL), Embossed-in-Register (EIR) Laminate, Water-Resistant Laminates, Scratch-Resistant Laminates

5) By Wood Plank Flooring: Engineered Wood Planks, Solid Wood Planks, Reclaimed Wood Planks, Bamboo Wood Planks, Cork Wood Planks

View the full commercial resilient flooring market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-resilient-flooring-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Commercial Resilient Flooring Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for commercial resilient flooring. It's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

