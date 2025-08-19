Aerospace Service Robotics Market Expanding With $7.73 Billion at 12.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Service Robotics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Aerospace Service Robotics Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of the aerospace service robotics industry has experienced a rapid expansion in the past few years. The industry's value is expected to inflate from $4.23 billion in 2024 to $4.78 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This growth during the historic period is a result of various factors including the rise in automation of aircraft maintenance procedures, increased investment in robotic technologies, growing demand for robotic systems, an upsurge in robotic arms, and heightened interest in modular, mobile robotic platforms.

Predictions for the aerospace service robotics market size reveal a swift growth pattern in the coming years, with an expected increase to $7.73 billion by 2029, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The escalation during the forecast period is largely attributable to an amplified demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, a surge in the requirement for self-governing aircraft, an expanded usage of autonomous systems, growing needs for tailored robotics, and an escalating demand for services based in space. Technological advancements, satellite technology, enhancements in robotic technologies, automation, and the evolution of remote sensing are major trends expected to dominate the forecast period.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Aerospace Service Robotics Market?

The burgeoning fascination with space discovery is projected to boost the expansion of the aerospace service robotics market in the future. The lure of space exploration encompasses the detection and analysis of the cosmos via spacecraft, satellites, and high-tech devices that can operate both manned and unmanned missions. The escalating interest in space expedition is fueled by technological advancements that make missions more cost-effective as well as the quest for untapped resources beyond our planet. This increased curiosity in space exploration bolsters the necessity for aerospace service robotics which is crucial for automating systems to execute complicated duties in remote or perilous environments in space, where it's often problematic or high-risk to have humans present. For example, it was predicted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent American agency, in March 2024 that NASA's funds will climb from $25.384 billion in 2024, reaching up to $26.40 billion by 2027. Therefore, this escalating passion for space exploration is serving as a catalyst for the evolution of the aerospace service robotics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace Service Robotics Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Service Robotics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• ABB Ltd

• BAE Systems plc

• Baker Hughes Company

• Safran S.A.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Fanuc Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Aerospace Service Robotics Industry?

Key players in the aerospace service robotics market, such as major companies, are concentrating their efforts on producing innovative solutions like worm-inspired robots to improve maintenance and inspection processes. These robots, inspired by worms, are typically soft-bodied, highly adaptable, and able to navigate through restricted spaces. For example, GE Aerospace, an American aerospace company, introduced Sensiworm, a worm-movement-inspired robot, in September 2023 specifically developed to inspect on-wing jet engines. This cutting-edge robot navigates the jet engines' complex interiors using untethered soft robotics technology. It is designed to detect faults and precisely gauge thermal barrier coating thickness. The Sensiworm can provide live video feedback and real-time data to operators, thereby rapidly providing insights into engine conditions and boosting inspection efficiency. Its adaptable design lets it navigate engine components' tight spaces and intricate geometries effortlessly.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Aerospace Service Robotics Market Segments

The aerospace service robotics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Articulated, Cylindrical, Selective Compliance Assembly Or Articulated Robot Arms (SCARA), Cartesian, Other Types

2) By Operational Environment: Airborne Robotics, Ground-Based Robotics, Space-Based Robotics

3) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence Integration, Machine Learning Algorithms, Sensor Technology

4) By Application: Drilling And Fastening, Inspection, Welding, Painting And Coating, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Space Exploration

Subsegments:

1) By Articulated: 4-Axis Articulated Robots, 6-Axis Articulated Robots, High-Payload Articulated Robots, Compact Articulated Robots, Collaborative Articulated Robots

2) By Cylindrical: Vertical Cylindrical Robots, Horizontal Cylindrical Robots, Medium Reach Cylindrical Robots, Precision Cylindrical Robots

3) By Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm: Compact Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm Robots, High-Speed Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm Robots, Heavy-Payload Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm Robots, Cleanroom Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm Robots

4) By Cartesian: 2-Axis Cartesian Robots, 3-Axis Cartesian Robots, Gantry-Type Cartesian Robots, Modular Cartesian Robots

5) By Other Types: Delta Robots, Parallel Robots, Spherical Robots, Dual-Arm Robots, Mobile Manipulator Robots

Which Regions Are Dominating The Aerospace Service Robotics Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the Aerospace Service Robotics Global Market, with Europe predicted to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

