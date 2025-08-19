Blended Cement Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.2% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Blended Cement Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Blended Cement Market In 2025?

The market size for blended cement has experienced significant expansion in the latter years. The market is projected to escalate from $342.06 billion in 2024 to a sizeable $361.43 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors fueling this growth during the historic period include the growth of urbanization and infrastructure, increased investment in construction by the government, the affordability of cement alternatives, increased recognition of environmental benefits, a surge in industrial and commercial projects, and beneficial construction regulations.

In the coming years, the blended cement market is anticipated to experience robust growth, expected to reach $443.98 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% by 2029. The projected growth during this period can be linked to several factors such as focus on green construction, increasing utilization of calcined clays, a transition towards performance-oriented standards, growing popularity of green building certifications, and an escalating demand for eco-friendly cement. Significant trends for this projected period include advancements in low-carbon cement technologies, cutting-edge blending technologies, the rise in innovative SCM alternatives, digitalization, process automation, and partnerships amongst the big names in the cement industry.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Blended Cement Market?

The growth of the blended cement market is poised to be driven by the escalating construction activities. These activities encompass a diverse range of processes such as the building, alteration, or demolition of structures, including residential properties, commercial buildings, highways, and other infrastructure developments. The surge in construction activities can be attributed to the substantial government investments in infrastructure, facilitating the establishment of highways, railways, and urban amenities to stimulate economic progress and connectivity. Blended cement is a preferred choice in construction endeavors owing to its contribution towards enhanced durability, diminished heat emission during the curing process, and improved workability, making it perfect for large infrastructure and both residential and commercial projects. For example, a report from the Office for National Statistics, a government department based in the UK, revealed that in November 2024, the total construction output in the UK experienced an estimated growth of 0.8% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of the same year. This growth was solely propelled by a 2.0% surge in new work activities. Consequently, the burgeoning construction activities are fueling the expansion of the blended cement market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Blended Cement Market?

Major players in the Blended Cement Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Holcim Ltd.

• Heidelberg Materials AG.

• Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

• The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

• Siam Cement Group

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

• Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

• Taiwan Cement Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Blended Cement Industry?

Leading corporations in the blended cement sector are concentrating on creating innovative products, such as custom mixed cement, to boost performance capabilities, fulfill unique project specifications, and encourage sustainable construction methodologies. This type of cement is custom-made by blending Portland cement with one or more supplementary materials like fly ash, slag, silica fume, or limestone to attain desired performance features. For example, Unique Cement Industries Ltd., a cement production company based in Bangladesh, introduced Dhalai Special Cement, a distinct variant of blended cement, in January 2024. This kind of cement assimilates the unique properties of PCC and OPC cement, delivering an approximate 25% increase in durability compared to regular PCC cement and matching the strength of OPC cement in just two days. Its quick hardening diminishes the necessity for prolonged shuttering, hence reducing construction duration and expenses. It is perfect for casting roofs, floors, columns, and beams. Dhalai Special Cement is purposefully designed to meet the escalating infrastructural development needs of Bangladesh, offering improved durability and efficiency for a range of construction endeavors.

What Segments Are Covered In The Blended Cement Market Report?

The blended cement market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Composite Cement, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Sales, Online Sales, Wholesale Distributors

3) By Application: Precast Construction, Cast-In-Place Construction

4) By End-User Industry: Residential Construction, Commercial And Institutional Construction, Transportation Infrastructure, Marine Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC): Fly Ash-Based PPC, Calcined Clay-Based PPC, Silica Fume-Based PPC

2) By Portland Slag Cement (PSC): Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBFS)-Based PSC, Air-Cooled Slag-Based PSC

3) By Composite Cement: Fly Ash+Slag Based Composite Cement, Limestone+Slag Based Composite Cement, Limestone+Fly Ash Based Composite Cement

4) By Other Types: Ternary Blended Cement, Natural Pozzolana Blended Cement, Rice Husk Ash Blended Cement

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Blended Cement Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the global blended cement market and is predicted to be the quickest expanding region in the ensuing forecast period. The report regarding the blended cement market encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

