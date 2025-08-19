The Business Research Company

Alert Radar Market to Exceed US $9.82 Billion by 2029, with 7.2% CAGR: The Business Research Company

It will grow to $9.82 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

What Is The Forecast For The Alert Radar Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the alert radar market has seen substantial growth in the past few years. It is expected to increase from a market worth $6.91 billion in 2024 to a value of $7.43 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors such as escalating geopolitical disagreements, advancements in radar technologies, augmented defense spending, growing needs for maritime safety, and the broadening of air traffic observation systems can be attributed to this growth in the previous period.

The market for alert radar is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, projected to reach $9.82 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the incorporation of AI and machine learning, an increasing embrace of 5G-compatible radar systems, a greater necessity for autonomous threat detection, burgeoning investments in radar systems for space, and the development of smart city surveillance infrastructure. The forecast period is also expected to witness several key trends such as advancements in the integration of phased array technology, AI-driven threat detection and categorisation, a growing preference for multi-function radar systems, improvements in miniaturisation and portability, and enhancements in connectivity and data fusion of network-centric radars.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Alert Radar Market?

The escalation of geopolitical strains and military discord are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the alert radar market in the future. These geopolitical strains and military disputes typically encompass disagreements between countries or regions on political, territorial, or strategic concerns, often leading to militarized conflict or amplified instability. The main reason behind the spike in these tensions and conflicts is due to nations contending for restricted natural resources vital for their economic prosperity and safety. The alert radar effortlessly identifies and notifies authorities about escalating geopolitical strains and military disputes, enabling swift response. These immediate alerts enhance situational comprehension and assist in handling threats in volatile regions. As an illustration, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a research organization based in Sweden, reported in February 2024 that conflict fatalities climbed from 153,100 in 2022 to 170,700 in 2023, suggesting an uptick in severity in various global conflict zones. Thus, the acceleration of geopolitical tensions and military discord is propelling the expansion of the alert radar market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Alert Radar Market?

Major players in the Alert Radar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corparation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Rostec Corporation

• Thales Group

What Are The Top Trends In The Alert Radar Industry?

Major players in the alert radar market are focusing their efforts on creating innovative products like the 360-degree coverage alert radar to furnish far-reaching surveillance capabilities in every direction. This cutting-edge system fortifies full situational awareness by identifying threats from every angle, thus obliterating blind spots and expediting response time. In a case in point, Radar Shield Pro, an American company offering high-end automotive safety and detection solutions, rolled out an AI-driven radar detector in May 2025. It provides 360° protection from speeding threats and substantially minimizes false alerts. This futuristic gadget leverages high-tech signal processing and artificial intelligence to scan radar and laser signals instantaneously, removing irrelevant sources and ensuring drivers are notified reliably and constructively about real speed traps and enforced zones.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Alert Radar Market Segments

The alert radar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air Defense Early Warning Radar, Maritime Warning Radar, Ballistic Missile Early Warning Radar

2) By Alert Type: Emergency Alerts, System Notifications, Event-Triggered Alerts, Routine Alerts, Real-Time Tracking Notifications

3) By Technology Type: Internet Of Things (IoT)-Based Alert Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Alert Mechanisms, Cloud-Based Monitoring Solutions, Mobile Application Alerts, Traditional Alarm Systems

4) By Application: Air Force, Navy, Army

5) By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Retail, Financial Services

Subsegments:

1) By Air Defense Early Warning Radar: Ground-Based Early Warning Radar, Airborne Early Warning And Control (AEW&C), Over-The-Horizon (OTH) Radar, Phased Array Radar Systems

2) By Maritime Warning Radar: Shipborne Surveillance Radar, Coastal Surveillance Radar, Submarine Detection Radar, Weather Monitoring Radar For Maritime Use

3) Ballistic Missile Early Warning Radar: Ground-Based Long-Range Radar, Space-Based Infrared Systems (SBIRS), X-Band Radar Systems, Dual-Band Tracking Radars

Which Regions Are Dominating The Alert Radar Market Landscape?

In the Alert Radar Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in the alert radar market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is pegged to be the fastest growing region in the coming forecast. The report meticulously covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

