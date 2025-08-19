Backscatter Body Scanner Market Set to Reach $2.81 Billion by 2029

Backscatter Body Scanner Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Backscatter Body Scanner Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Backscatter Body Scanner Market Through 2025?

The market size of backscatter body scanners has seen fast-paced growth in the past few years. Its expansion is forecasted from $1.68 billion in 2024 to $1.86 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This significant growth in the historic period has been driven by factors such as heightened airport security requirements, an increase in worldwide passenger flow, the escalating threat of terrorism, the deployment of broader border control initiatives, and more prevalent use in penal institutions.

The market size of backscatter body scanners is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $2.81 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The expansion during the forecast period can be credited to the escalating demand for non-contact screening, amplified investment in public safety infrastructure, increasing usage in public places, growing implementation at customs and immigration checkpoints, and escalating use for event security. Predominant trends forecasted for this period include advancements in imaging resolution technology, innovation in low-dose x-ray systems, progress in mobile scanning units, increased investment in research and development, and incorporation of artificial intelligence technology.

Download a free sample of the backscatter body scanner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25239&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Backscatter Body Scanner Market?

Current escalations in airport security measures are anticipated to boost the expansion of the backscatter body scanner market. These safety procedures, comprising various methods and technologies, are designed to detect and avert possible threats to passengers, aircraft, and airport facilities. The mounting threats of terrorism have necessitated the enhancement of airport security measures, given the advanced techniques and weaponry employed by extremists. More robust detection and prevention systems are essential to secure both passengers and infrastructure. A backscatter body scanner heightens airport security by facilitating non-invasive, high-definition detection of concealed threats, such as weapons, explosives, and illegal goods hidden beneath clothing, thereby augmenting passenger screening efficiency and safety scores. For instance, in December 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a security agency based in the United States, reported intercepting 6,301 firearms (over 88% of which were loaded) on December 16, breaking the previous record of 5,972 firearms detected in 2021. Hence, the intensifying airport security measures are fuelling the backscatter body scanner market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Backscatter Body Scanner Market?

Major players in the Backscatter Body Scanner Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Smiths Detection Group Ltd

• NUCTECH Company Limited

• Rapiscan Systems

• Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• LINEV Group

• Astrophysics Inc.

• Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Autoclear LLC

• Analyticon instruments GmbH

• Beijing Heweiyongtai

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Backscatter Body Scanner Market In The Future?

Leading companies in the backscatter body scanner market are capitalizing on cutting-edge technologies such as high-powered handheld backscatter imagery to improve mobility, resolution, and on-site danger identification. High-powered handheld backscatter imaging pertains to compact and transportable gadgets that generate intricate X-ray photos by detecting scattered radiation. This allows security staff to check for concealed items through surfaces without needing to unbox them. As an example, Videray Technologies Inc., a US security imaging tech firm, introduced the PX Ultra, 160 keV Handheld Backscatter X-ray Imager, in October 2022. This device, which is equipped with a powerful 160 keV source in handheld packaging, allows better penetration through heavy materials and real-time imaging capabilities. The PX Ultra provides superior imaging performance with remarkable clarity and depth, facilitating quicker and more precise detection of hidden dangers in law enforcement and border patrol operations.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Backscatter Body Scanner Market

The backscatter body scanner market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Flat Scanning, Cylindrical Scanning

2) By Technology Type: Transmission X-ray, Backscatter X-ray, Millimeter Wave Technology

3) By Detection Capability: Metal Detection, Non-metal Detection, Organic Material Detection, Explosives Detection

4) By Application: Passenger Screening, Cargo And Luggage Screening, Security At High-Risk Areas, Public Venue Security

5) By End User: Airport Security, Border Control Agencies, Customs And Excise Departments, Corrections Facilities, Event Security

Subsegments:

1) By Flat Scanning: Single-view Flat Panel, Dual-view Flat Panel, Compact Portable Units, High-throughput Checkpoint Systems

2) By Cylindrical Scanning: Full-body Rotational Scanners, Semi-cylindrical Standalone Units, Mobile Cylindrical Scanners, High-resolution Surveillance Units

View the full backscatter body scanner market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/backscatter-body-scanner-global-market-report

Global Backscatter Body Scanner Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the backscatter body scanner market, while it is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The global market report for backscatter body scanner in 2025 encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Backscatter Body Scanner Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Vehicle Scanner Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-scanner-global-market-report

Scanner Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scanner-global-market-report

Baggage Scanner Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baggage-scanner-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.