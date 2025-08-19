UM Health Sciences Summer Camp sparks secondary students’ interest in scientific research

MACAU, August 19 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) at the University of Macau (UM) organised two sessions of Health Sciences Summer Camp, which attracted over 70 senior secondary students from 36 schools in Macao. The camp featured interactive teaching methods, allowing students to acquire the latest biomedical knowledge and research skills under the guidance of FHS faculty and students, and to explore the world of scientific research.

At the opening ceremony, Di Lijun, assistant dean of FHS, encouraged participants to actively engage in the activities, acquire new knowledge, and take the opportunity to develop their interest in health sciences. Terence Poon Chuen Wai, associate professor in FHS, introduced participants to the latest research progress and outcomes of the faculty, and explained the basic knowledge, scope of application, and latest technologies of biomedical sciences.

As in previous years, this year’s summer camp was themed ‘BIO-Detective’, covering basic knowledge of biomedical sciences, the latest research findings, and the application of relevant technologies such as genetic mapping techniques and the establishment of experimental animal models. Under the guidance of FHS faculty and students, participants conducted hands-on experiments, gaining valuable practical experience and deepening their understanding of scientific knowledge.

Lui Hong Man, a student from Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (Chinese Section), said that the summer camp enabled her to discover UM’s extensive educational and research resources. It also improved her research skills and enhanced her knowledge of zoology. She learned how to use a pipette and how to handle experimental samples on a sterile workbench. She was also surprised to discover that zebrafish are similar to humans in some respects and can therefore be used as animal models for experiments. Chan Hok Hin, a student from Pui Ching Middle School, said that he found the summer camp rewarding. As well as gaining insights into the latest developments and applications of fluorescent proteins, he discovered that bioinformatics analysis methods can be used to study human genes. He added that the camp had further strengthened his interest in bioinformatics, and he hopes to study related disciplines in the future.

FHS has organised summer camps for several consecutive years, providing participants with the opportunity to learn about biomedical knowledge and techniques and to develop an interest in scientific research.