H.R. 2968, Business over Ballots Act

H.R. 2968 would prohibit the Small Business Administration (SBA) from engaging in activities to facilitate access to voter registration or from entering into contracts or agreements with state or local governments to carry out such activities.

In February 2025, the SBA discontinued a program in Michigan that facilitated voter registration and declared that the agency would no longer support such initiatives. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2968 would not affect the federal budget because it would codify the SBA’s current policy.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aurora Swanson. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.