S. 233, Restoring Confidence in the World Anti-Doping Agency Act of 2025

S. 233 would require the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), in consultation with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Athletes’ Advisory Council, to report on activities of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Specifically, ONDCP would determine whether WADA has an independent governance model, is making appropriate reforms, and has fair processes to include athletes in decisionmaking or advisory roles who are unaffiliated with any Olympic Committee or WADA. The legislation also would permit ONDCP to unilaterally withhold dues from WADA for noncompliance with those criteria.

Each year, the Congress appropriates funds for ONDCP for anti-doping activities and to pay U.S. membership dues to WADA. (In 2024, the United States. withheld its dues payment of $3.6 million.) Because the legislation would not significantly change current authorities, policies, or practices, CBO estimates that implementing S. 233 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period for administrative costs. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.