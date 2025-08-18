H.R. 4058, Enhancing Stakeholder Support and Outreach for Preparedness Grants Act

H.R. 4058 would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to expand technical assistance, outreach, training, and other support activities that the agency currently provides under the State Homeland Security Grant Program and the Urban Area Security Initiative. Both programs provide grants to state governments to address terrorism and other security threats by funding security operations, planning, training, equipment purchases, and other activities.

The bill would require FEMA to conduct annual surveys to gather feedback from state, local, and tribal governments about their needs, the grant process, and the effectiveness of the agency’s outreach efforts. FEMA would need to report to the Congress on its implementation of the bill within three years of enactment. Finally, H.R. 4058 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO), within two years of enactment, to assess the effectiveness of FEMA’s assistance to interested parties throughout the lifecycle of grants made for both programs.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 450 (community and regional development).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 4058 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Estimated Authorization 0 2 2 2 2 2 10 Estimated Outlays 0 1 2 2 2 2 9

Under current law, FEMA currently commits the equivalent of nine full-time employees to provide outreach and technical assistance to state and local governments under the two programs but does not administer annual surveys. Using information from the agency and based on the costs of similar administrative activities, CBO expects that FEMA would need seven employees, at an average annual cost of about $205,000 in 2025, to administer the annual surveys and increase assistance. Accounting for anticipated inflation and $2 million for contracts to support those activities, CBO estimates that FEMA’s cost to implement the bill would total $8 million over the 2025-2030 period. In addition, CBO estimates that the GAO assessment would cost $1 million.

In total, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $9 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sean Christensen. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.