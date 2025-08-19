Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 14.6% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market?

Over the past few years, the counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market size has experienced robust expansion. It is anticipated that the market, valued at $2.79 billion in 2024, will surge to $3.21 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Factors contributing to its expansion in the recent past include the heightened usage of commercial drones within restricted airspace, growing security apprehensions around vital infrastructure, an upswing in asymmetric warfare and threats from non-state actors, increased occurrences of drone-aided espionage and surveillance, along with government investment in technologies aimed at protecting airspace.

The market for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, with a forecasted value of $5.55 billion by 2029, owing to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. Factors contributing to this growth for the forecast period encompass the rising demand for integral air defense systems, greater use of AI and machine learning for detecting threats, an increase in drone incursions at international borders, the pressing need for regulation and safety in civilian airspace, and higher government investments in anti-drone technologies. Key trends predicted for this period include improvements in AI-based detection algorithms, integration of advanced electronic warfare countermeasures, innovations in disrupting drone swarming techniques, progress in portable and modular C-UAS systems, and advancements in radar and RF signal processing technologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market?

The counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market growth is largely propelled by an uptick in security threats and incidents associated with drones. These threats are predominantly composed of unauthorized or harmful drone activities which jeopardize public safety, privacy protocols, and crucial infrastructure. Factors inducing such security threats and incidents involving drones include their growing accessibility and misuse, potentially resulting in unauthorized surveillance, illicit smuggling activities, and plausible attacks. Counter-UAS systems are crucial in mitigating enhanced security threats and drone-related incidents, as these systems are capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing rogue drones, preventing potential harm or disruption. Notably, DroneSec, an American drone threat intelligence firm, reported a surge in drone-related incidents to 2,554 in 2022, a 60% increase from the previous year. Given the escalating security threats and incidents associated with drones, it is evident that the counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market is set to experience robust growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market?

Major players in the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc. (formerly Harris Corporation)

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Industry?

Leading businesses in the counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market have made it a priority to create sophisticated products, including radarless and electromagnetically silent systems, for increased detection and neutralization of drones. These technologies are meant to function without sending out radar signals, allowing for covert surveillance by circumventing electromagnetic emissions. For example, in April 2025, ELT Group, which is an Italian electronics firm, introduced the Kinetic Anti-drone Mobile Asset (KARMA). This rapid-deploy AI-based counter-UAS, available in mobile and stationary configurations, can detect and pinpoint small drones (class 1 and 2) using artificial intelligence to enhance sensor precision and overall protection for military and essential infrastructure. This state-of-the-art innovation comes with radarless and electromagnetically silent systems that allow the system to function without giving off detectable signals, thereby enhancing stealth detection and tracking and minimizing signals to avoid detection by adversaries.

What Segments Are Covered In The Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Report?

The counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Laser Technology, Kinetic Systems, Electronic System

2) By Platform: Land-Based, Airborne, Naval-Based, Other Platforms

3) By Application: Detection, Interdiction

4) By End Use: Military And Defense, Commercial, Homeland Security

Subsegments:

1) By Laser Technology: High-Energy Laser (HEL) Systems, Laser Directed Energy Weapons (LDEW), Solid-State Lasers, Fiber Lasers, Chemical Lasers

2) By Kinetic Systems: Projectile-based Systems, Missile-based Systems, Drone-on-Drone Interceptors, Electromagnetic Railguns, Grenade Launchers or Explosive Devices

3) By Electronic System: Radio Frequency (RF) Jammers, GPS Spoofing Systems, Radar-based Detection & Jamming, Cyber or Software-based UAS Mitigation, Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Systems

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market?

In the 2025 Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Global Market Report, North America held the top spot as the largest market in 2024. The region predicted to have the most rapid growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report includes detailed analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

