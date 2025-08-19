Cosmic Radiation Shielding Market Forecasted to Achieve US $1.72 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Cosmic Radiation Shielding Market In 2025?

In recent times, the cosmic radiation shielding market size has seen robust growth. The market, which is set to increase from a size of $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.23 billion in 2025, is projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors contributing to this impressive growth during the historical period include heightened awareness about the health hazards faced by astronauts, an increase in space exploration endeavors, a surge in satellite deployments for communication and defense purposes, growing investment in space tourism initiatives, and increased demand for advanced shielding materials in the design of spacecraft.

In the upcoming years, the market size of cosmic radiation shielding is anticipated to experience robust growth, with projections pointing to a worth of $1.72 billion in 2029 and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This projected uptick within the forecast period is attributed to the escalating commercialization of space travel, the surge in government funding for deep-space endeavors, increased demand for mini-satellites, broader private sector involvement in space-centric programs, and an ever-increasing need for extended duration spaceflight protection. The forecast period also forecasts technological advancements in the form of innovative nanomaterial-based shielding solutions, groundbreaking polymer composites for lightweight defense, progressive active radiation shielding technicalities, the integration of AI for forecasting space weather shielding, and enhanced multi-layered shielding systems specifically designed for deep-space expeditions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Cosmic Radiation Shielding Market?

The cosmic radiation shielding market is set to benefit from the escalating investment in space exploration. Space exploration expenditure typically covers activities linked to outer space exploration and the bolstering of national interests via space-based defense schemes. An increase in national security anxieties fuels the uptick in such expenditure, leading nations to pour substantial resources into safeguarding space-based assets and maintaining a strategic edge in space. More and more space exploration expenditure is being channeled into crafting advanced shielding technologies that guard astronauts and equipment against cosmic radiation, a significant hurdle for extended trips beyond Earth's orbit. These investments aid in designing innovative substances and designs that bolster safety and successful missions in deep space conditions. As an illustration, the World Economic Forum, a non-governmental organization located in Switzerland, projected in April 2024 that the space economy's worth would reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, a substantial increase from $630 billion in 2023, with a predicted annual growth rate of 9%. Hence, the surge in space exploration and defense expenditure is spurring the expansion of the cosmic radiation shielding market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cosmic Radiation Shielding Industry?

Major players in the Cosmic Radiation Shielding Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• 3M Company

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cosmic Radiation Shielding Market In The Globe?

Focus on building strategic partnerships is being seen as a key business move by major companies within the cosmic radiation shielding market. These partnerships involve joining forces and sharing resources and specialist knowledge to enhance understanding of shielding materials and bolster their competitive stance. In a notable development from April 2022, Cosmic Shielding Corporation, notorious for the innovative Plasteel radiation shielding material made in the US, entered into a partnership with European-based startup, Space Forge. The partnership's objective is to trial Cosmic Shielding's technology on Space Forge's ForgeStar-0 satellite. The vehicle, which falls in the small-class category, has been designed with in-space manufacturing in mind and will transport the radiation shielding material into orbit. The launch is lined up to take place from Spaceport Cornwall using Virgin Orbit's Launcher One system, making it a significant move to ensure radiation protection solutions for the future space journeys are effective.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cosmic Radiation Shielding Market Report?

The cosmic radiation shielding market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Polyethylene, Hydrogenated Boron Nitride Nanotubes, Aluminum, Other Types

2) By Technology: Active Shielding, Passive Shielding

3) By Application: Spacecraft, Satellites, Space Stations, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Aerospace, Defense, Research Institutions, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polyethylene: Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Cross-linked Polyethylene (PEX), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

2) By Hydrogenated Boron Nitride Nanotubes: Single-Walled Boron Nitride Nanotubes (SWBNNTs), Multi-Walled Boron Nitride Nanotubes (MWBNNTs), Functionalized Boron Nitride Nanotubes, Composite Boron Nitride Nanotube Materials

3) By Aluminum: Pure Aluminum Shielding, Aluminum Alloy Shielding, Laminated Aluminum Composites, Aluminum Foil and Sheets

4) By Other Types: Lead-Based Shielding Materials, Titanium-Based Shielding, Composite Materials, Advanced Ceramic Materials, Nanomaterial-Based Shielding

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cosmic Radiation Shielding Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global cosmic radiation shielding market as per the Cosmic Radiation Shielding Global Market Report 2025. The report provides data on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

