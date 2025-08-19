Congratulating South Africa’s SADC Media Awards winner 2025

Government extends congratulations to Mr Mpho Lakaje, who has been named the South African winner in the Radio category as announced during the SADC Summit held in Madagascar, Antananarivo on the 17th August 2025.

Mpho Lakaje won the Radio Category with his entry titled: "Should drought stricken African countries resort to wildlife for food"? The entry highlighted the worsening drought situation in the SADC region which necessitated some SADC Member States to put in place adaptive and mitigation measures to address the situation, including slaughtering wild animals to feed affected people.

Deputy Minister in The Presidency Mr Kenny Morolong said “A total of 29 entries were submitted for regional adjudication for this prestigious competition, with South Africa contributing four entries across all award categories.

Mr. Lakaje’s achievement as part of the BBC Radio Africa is not only a personal triumph but also a reflection of South Africa’s enduring commitment to journalistic excellence. His storytelling has amplified African voices, bridged cultural divides, and illuminated the shared aspirations of the people of our region”.

The SADC Media Awards remain a vital platform for recognising media practitioners who contribute to regional integration. They celebrate the power of the media to inform, educate, and inspire unity across our diverse nations. By honouring such work, the Awards reaffirm the role of journalists in strengthening our common identity and fostering socio-economic cooperation within the SADC community.

Once again, congratulations to Mpho Lakaje on this well-deserved recognition. Your work stands as an inspiration to journalists across South Africa and the entire SADC region.

