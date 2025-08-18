Governor Abbott Signs Laws To Boost Texas Childcare Initiatives In Austin

TEXAS, August 18 - August 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed House Bill 117 and House Bill 4903 into law to streamline childcare regulations and improve childcare and early learning programs in the State of Texas during a bill signing ceremony at the Texas Capitol.

“These bipartisan laws are our state's next step towards establishing affordable, quality childcare for Texans," said Governor Abbott. "By removing barriers and streamlining regulations, we will improve childcare availability and expand access for Texas parents."

The Governor was joined by Senator Brian Birdwell, Senator Donna Campbell, Representative Brad Buckley, Representative Angie Chen Button, Representative Caroline Harris-Davila, and other childcare advocates.

Watch the Governor's full bill signing ceremony here.

House Bill 117 (Schoolcraft/Campbell) establishes the Governor's Task Force on the Governance of Early Childhood Education and Care to identify and eliminate inefficiencies in the administration of childcare and early learning programs across Texas state agencies.

House Bill 4903 (Harris-Davila/Birdwell) creates the Quad-Agency Childcare Initiative Commission to streamline child care regulations in Texas by coordinating efforts between the Department of Family and Protective Services, Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Education Agency, and Texas Workforce Commission.