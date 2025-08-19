From Vision to Reality: Fare Co-op Rises to Become America’s 3rd Largest Fully Licensed Rideshare in Less Than 12 Months

Fare Co-op 777 BBQ Celebration in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of rideshare has arrived—and it doesn’t belong to Wall Street, it belongs to the drivers. Fare Co-op , the revolutionary driver-owned federated rideshare cooperative, has officially launched in Georgia and Florida after securing the necessary state licenses. This breakthrough makes Fare Co-op the first and only rideshare platform after Uber and Lyft to operate in three or more states—shattering barriers and cementing its place as America’s 3rd fully licensed and insured rideshare company in less than a year of operations.Airports & Exclusive PartnershipsFare Co-op secured permits at LAX and Long Beach Airport, officially launching at LGB on August 1, 2025, with San Francisco Airport on its way. Earlier this year, Fare Co-op also announced exclusive partnerships with the Dolby Theatre and TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, to be going live in the Fall, cementing its presence at two of the most iconic landmarks in Los Angeles.The 777 BBQ: A Celebration of Explosive GrowthWith momentum surging, Fare Co-op celebrated its historic achievements at the first-ever 777 BBQ Celebration on August 5, 2025 in San Mateo. Sponsored by Saba Farm , the event marked the cooperative surpassing an extraordinary trifecta: 7,000 customers, 7,000 drivers, and 7,000 total rides in California. The celebration was organized by Bay Area President Malek Nasher, a co-founder, who was also appointed to the role of CEO of the cooperative’s new buying group for drivers thanks to his incredible work. The event drew hundreds of drivers, their families, and Fare Co-op customers, creating a powerful showcase of community, ownership, and momentum behind the movement.For the past nine months, Fare Co-op’s managing co-founders have worked tirelessly to build a foundation in California, establishing active chapters across multiple cities while continuing to develop operations and procedural bylaws in anticipation of the cooperative’s first Annual General Meeting (AGM).The Referral RevolutionAt the core of Fare Co-op’s explosive rise is its referral program—a game-changer in the rideshare world. By allocating 25% of net profits directly to referrals, both drivers and riders earn lifetime commissions for building the movement.This unprecedented profit-sharing system has been the driving force behind Fare Co-op surpassing 7,000 total rides in California alone. More than just marketing, the program redefines growth by ensuring that the community—not corporate investors—reaps the rewards.What’s Next: Oregon and ArizonaFare Co-op isn’t stopping. With launches in Oregon and Arizona slated in the coming weeks, the cooperative is on track to expand its driver-ownership model into even more states—proving that this is no regional experiment, but a national movement rewriting the rules of rideshare.Driver Success Stories & The Road AheadAt the 777 BBQ, three groundbreaking initiatives were also announced:1. Rideshare Car Rental Program – Affordable, driver-first alternatives to exploitative corporate rental schemes.2. Driver & Business Buying Group – A cooperative purchasing power initiative where drivers vote on products (from auto parts to dashcams) to slash costs and maximize value.3. FareEats – Fare Co-op’s upcoming food delivery platform, allowing businesses to join as full members for a service fee as low as 5% (compared to the 20–35% charged by competitors), while ensuring drivers keep 90% of the delivery fees paid by customers.A Proud Moment for the Movement“In just nine months, Fare Co-op has risen to become America’s 3rd largest rideshare company—something no other startup, cooperative or corporate, has ever achieved. By giving drivers 85% of profits, ending surge pricing, saving riders 20% on average, and fueling growth with a referral program that shares 25% of net profits, we’ve turned vision into reality. And soon, through our cooperative model, drivers will even own the very driverless vehicles that were meant to replace them. This is proof that drivers can build, own, and scale a national rideshare movement.”— AJ Attia, Chairman of Fare Co-opAbout Fare Co-opFounded in 2021, Fare Co-op is a driver-owned rideshare cooperative federation that gives drivers up to 85% of the profits from every fare, while reinvesting profits back into members and their communities. Now operating in California, Georgia, and Florida, and with permits at LAX and Long Beach Airport, Fare Co-op is pioneering a new rideshare era: fair, sustainable, and owned by the drivers themselves.

