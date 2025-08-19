MICE statistics for the first half of 2025

MACAU, August 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of MICE events rose by 29.3% (+208) year-on-year to 918 in the first half of 2025, of which those themed on “Commerce & Management” and “Information Technology” increased by 91 and 36 respectively.

The majority of the MICE events were meetings & conferences, with 863 meetings & conferences being held in the first half of this year, an increase of 29.6% (+197) year-on-year; number of participants grew by 6.7% to 82,000. Number of exhibitions rose by 3.8% (+1) year-on-year to 27, attracting 2,822 exhibitors and 24,690 professional visitors. International exhibitors (339) and professional visitors (3,120) showed respective year-on-year increases of 19.8% and 20.9%. Besides, number of incentives went up by 55.6% (+10) year-on-year to 28.

Analysed by subject, most of the events were centred on “Commerce & Management” in the first half year, at 39.0% (358) of the total; this was followed by events about “Tourism” (114) and “Information Technology” (113), at 12.4% and 12.3% respectively. As regards type of event, “Association Meeting” (351), “Corporate Meeting” (330) and “Government Meeting” (165) constituted 38.2%, 35.9% and 18.0% of the total number of MICE events, while “Exhibition” (27) made up 2.9%.

Number of participants & attendees in MICE events fell by 11.2% year-on-year to 428,000, due to a decrease in the number of non-local general exhibition attendees amid global economic uncertainties and changes in the consumption patterns of visitor arrivals to the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR). Moreover, total spending of MICE visitors recorded a decline. These factors contributed to a 26.5% drop in MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in the Macao SAR (MOP1.65 billion).

In the second quarter of 2025, number of MICE events grew by 28.3% (+106) year-on-year to 480, while number of participants & attendees dipped by 24.1% to 228,000. Meetings & conferences (451), exhibitions (15) and incentives (14) increased by 102, 1 and 3 year-on-year respectively.