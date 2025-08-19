Guangdong Province to issue municipal government bonds in Macao for the fifth consecutive year

MACAU, August 19 - With the support of the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Government of Guangdong province, the Guangdong Government will issue offshore RMB-denominated municipal government bonds in Macao during late August, with an expected issuance size of RMB 2.5 billion. In addition to the continued issuance of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin-themed bonds and green bonds, the Guangdong Government will issue themed bonds supporting the 15th National Games and blue bonds for the first time. All bonds will be offered exclusively to professional investors.

The Monetary Authority of Macao welcomes the issuance of the municipal government bonds by Guangdong Government in Macao once again. This issuance constitutes the fifth consecutive year since 2021 that Guangdong Government has issued offshore RMB-denominated municipal government bonds in Macao, accompanied by a continued diversification of the bonds-related product mix. These initiatives demonstrate the strong support from the Central Government and Guangdong Government in expediting the cultivation of bond market and other new financial businesses, while advancing the appropriate diversification of the economy. The Monetary Authority of Macao expresses sincere gratitude to the Central Government and the People’s Government of Guangdong province for their support.

The issuance of National Games-themed bonds by Guangdong Government in Macao highlights its support for the first large-scale sporting event jointly hosted by Guangdong Province, Hong Kong, and Macao. This issuance also stands as a notable demonstration of the accelerating integration within Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and support for Macao’s integration into the nation’s master plan. Moreover, the continued issuance of green bonds, together with the first issuance of blue bonds, will broaden product mix and encourage more issuers to bring green, blue and other sustainable instruments to bond market in Macao, thereby fostering the green and sustainable development of financial markets across Guangdong Province and Macao under the guiding objectives of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.