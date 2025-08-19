Global Entry enrollment event coming to Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that a Global Entry enrollment event will be held at Wilmington International Airport (ILM) from Monday, Sept. 8, to Friday, Sept. 12. Interviews will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CBP’s office located at 1921 Hall Dr, Wilmington, N.C. 28405

Conditionally Approved Global Entry applicants are encouraged to log onto the official Trusted Traveler Program website and secure an appointment as soon as possible.

Important Information:

Only Conditionally Approved Global Entry applicants may schedule an interview.

To schedule an interview, applicants must visit https://ttp.dhs.gov and log in under “Returning Global Entry Members or Applicants.”

Select “Wilmington NC Enrollment Event” as the interview location.

Required Documents:

U.S. Citizens: Valid U.S. passport and a secondary form of photo ID (e.g., driver’s license).

Non-U.S. Citizens: Valid passport, a secondary photo ID, and a valid U.S. visa printed in the passport.

U.S. Lawful Permanent Residents: Valid passport, a secondary photo ID, and a machine-readable lawful permanent resident card.

Global Entry is a CBP Trusted Traveler Program that allows expedited processing for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment.

In addition, conditionally approved Global Entry applicants are strongly encouraged to take advantage of CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival interview process. Applicants may complete their required interviews upon their return from a foreign location at participating airports without a scheduled appointment.

A Global Entry member begins the CBP processing arriving at Atlanta Airport

Global Entry is one of four Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler Programs that provides modified screening for pre-approved members, improved security with more efficient screenings, and facilitates legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members, and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the U.S., and at Preclearance locations around the world.

The Global Entry program also provides access to TSA PreCheck® for eligible members, offering quicker security screening for domestic travelers at participating U.S. airports. Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry.