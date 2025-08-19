CBP seizes nearly 70 pounds of Meth at Paso del Norte

El PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso del Norte border crossing seized 69.75 pounds of methamphetamine on Aug. 13.

The narcotics were discovered after a CBP canine initially indicated the presence of narcotics in a 2008 Ford Expedition with Mexican license plates. A nonintrusive inspection was conducted through Z-Portal (a high-throughput, drive-through inspection system for large trucks, buses and cargo containers) yielding anomalies within the gas tank area. Upon further inspection by CBP officers, 60 bundles of methamphetamine were discovered hidden inside the gas tank of the vehicle.

“Thanks to the training and diligence of our CBP officers and a canine partner, these dangerous narcotics will not be hitting the streets of America,” said Acting El Paso Port Director Tony Hall. “I want to commend my El Paso team for this significant narcotics seizure and a job well done.”

The driver, a 25-year-old Mexican national female, was taken into custody and the case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has accepted the case for prosecution. The driver is being charged with 21 U.S. Code § 952 - Importation of controlled substances.

So far in Fiscal Year 2024 through July, U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso Field Office has seized 3,919 pounds of narcotics.

