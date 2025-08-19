DigitBridge Partners with SHEIN Marketplace to Empower Sellers with Seamless Multichannel Growth

DigitBridge announces SHEIN partnership

DigitBridge’s All-in-One Omnichannel Operating System gives sellers the tools, data, and automation to expand globally with confidence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitBridge , the all-in-one digital commerce operations system built for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced its partnership with SHEIN, the global online on-demand fashion and lifestyle retailer. As a trusted SHEIN Marketplace partner, DigitBridge will equip all kinds of sellers with the tools, integrations, and data they need to reach new markets and accelerate growth.With DigitBridge, SHEIN Marketplace sellers and other ecommerce operators can easily expand into multiple sales channels through seamless integrations, gaining direct access to global marketplaces without the complexity of manual uploads or disjointed systems. DigitBridge’s platform delivers an end-to-end solution that helps businesses streamline operations, automate processes, and scale efficiently at every stage of the e-commerce journey, under one unified data platform.“The future of retail is omnichannel, and growth depends on removing the operational barriers that slow businesses down,” said Petersen Zhu, CEO of DigitBridge. “With decades of experience helping brands scale, our mission is to make enterprise-level tools accessible to every seller, enabling them to expand globally, sell smarter, and operate with confidence.”Through the partnership, SHEIN Marketplace sellers can now connect their wholesale operations–including B2B channels like FashionGo, Faire, NuORDER, and Brandbloom–directly to SHEIN Marketplace. This integration eliminates manual product uploads and order downloads, reduces operational friction, and makes multichannel expansion faster and more cost-effective.Through the ongoing collaboration with SHEIN Marketplace, both companies will regularly deliver valuable insights and expert thought leadership content to help sellers thrive in today’s competitive market. Stay tuned as they will continue expanding the value offered to sellers worldwide. Businesses can also schedule a demo to explore how the combined solution can simplify operations and boost profitability.About DigitBridgeDigitBridge is the only affordable, end-to-end digital commerce operations system designed for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Whether operating in B2B, B2C, DTC, or B2B2C models, DigitBridge's all-in-one, cloud-native system empowers retailers, suppliers, wholesalers, manufacturers, 3PL vendors, and influencers to work seamlessly together. Businesses can efficiently manage every aspect of their omnichannel operations including inventory management, order management, and warehouse management, effortlessly sell across a variety of commerce channels and platforms, and oversee managerial and cost accounting with ease.

