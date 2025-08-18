Governor Katie Hobbs and Arizona Congressional Leaders Demand Disbursement of Solar for All Funds

Phoenix, AZ - In a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Office of Management and Budget, Governor Katie Hobbs, Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, and Representatives Greg Stanton and Yassamin Ansari demanded the full and immediate disbursement of Arizona’s Solar for All grant program funding. The demand follows the EPA’s Aug. 7 announcement to terminate all outstanding grants under the Solar for All program.

“Arizona won this grant and already signed a contract with the federal government. The people of Arizona are counting on the lower costs, cleaner air, and good-paying jobs Solar for All will deliver. Without this program, eligible Arizonans will lose out on an average of 20% in annual energy bill savings per participating household, $11 million to support workforce development programs, and 61 megawatts of new solar deployment,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “President Trump ran on lowering costs and creating jobs. Gutting Solar for All will do the opposite. I urge the Trump administration to reverse this reckless decision that will make our air dirtier, our energy bills higher, and our economy weaker. I will continue to fight for the clean and affordable energy future Arizonans want and deserve, and will not let the federal government strip the program away from the people of Arizona.”

“Arizona is a prime spot for energy investments that will create good-paying jobs and lower the cost of utility bills,” said Senator Mark Kelly. “With so many of these projects coming to the state, cutting funding to solar grants will hurt Arizona families. The EPA must reverse its decision and immediately distribute the funds allocated by Congress instead of wasting taxpayer dollars, killing jobs, and making it harder for us to meet our energy demand.”

"Arizona families are already struggling with rising energy costs, and the Trump administration just made things worse by canceling $156 million in funding meant to help lower energy bills and create good-paying jobs across Arizona,” said Senator Ruben Gallego. “Funding that was already approved by Congress and promised to our state. That money belongs to the people of Arizona. I’m standing with my fellow Arizona leaders in calling on the EPA to reverse this decision and release the funds.”

"Arizona families deserve to see the benefits of clean, affordable energy right now—not years down the road," said Congressman Greg Stanton. "That's why we're united in demanding the federal government deliver the Solar for All funds that will create good-paying jobs, lower utility costs, and move Arizona toward a more sustainable future. These resources have been promised and the Trump administration needs to ensure the American people can benefit from clean energy."

“The Trump Administration’s reckless decision to rip away Solar for All funds already appropriated by Congress is disastrous for Arizona’s future. These critical investments must be distributed immediately to protect Arizona’s ability to lower utility bills for families, create thousands of good paying jobs, and deliver long overdue energy independence for tribal and rural communities across our state,” said Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari. “In Congress, I will continue to fight to ensure Arizonans have clean, affordable energy, and a strong economy.”

Last year, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Resiliency successfully competed for and was awarded $156 million to administer Solar for All in Arizona. The Solar for All Arizonans program uses Arizona’s abundant solar resources to add affordable, reliable distributed electricity generation to the Arizona grid, creating $165 million in bill savings for Arizonans and good-paying jobs around the state.

