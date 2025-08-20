Matrix Basement Finishing Ranks #43 on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 Remodelers List

Matrix Basement Finishing #43 Matrix Basement Finishing

National recognition highlights company’s leadership in basement finishing and commitment to homeowners across the Midwest

This recognition is a testament to our team’s passion and our clients’ trust. We’ve always believed that basements are more than just extra space—they’re where memories are made.” — Nick Richmond

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basement Finishing is proud to announce its latest achievement: being ranked #43 in the nation on Qualified Remodeler ’s 2025 Top 500 Remodelers list. This annual list recognizes the largest and most successful remodeling firms across the United States, celebrating companies that excel in growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.With over 12,000 basements completed, Matrix has become the Midwest’s trusted leader in transforming lower levels into beautiful, functional spaces. From creative design to quality craftsmanship, the company has built its reputation on helping families fall in love with their homes—starting from the basement up.“This recognition is a testament to our team’s passion and our clients’ trust,” said Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing. “We’ve always believed that basements are more than just extra space—they’re where memories are made. Being named among the top remodelers in the country shows that our dedication to quality and innovation is making an impact nationwide.”The Top 500 ranking is based on remodeling revenue, industry longevity, community involvement, and commitment to best practices. For Matrix, earning a place among the country’s top firms is both an honor and a motivation to continue setting the standard in basement finishing.As the company looks ahead, Matrix remains focused on delivering unmatched design, craftsmanship, and customer service—one basement at a time.About Matrix Basement FinishingMatrix Basement Finishing is the nation’s largest basement finishing contractor, serving homeowners throughout Michigan and Illinois. With over 12,000 completed projects, Matrix specializes in transforming basements into beautiful, livable spaces built to last.

