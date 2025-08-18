State Bar Leaders Maintain Support for Online, California-Centric Bar Exam

(Subscription required) Deans of 11 California law schools have endorsed the new NextGen Uniform Bar Exam. Some bar leaders want a remote option, which is not offered for the NextGen UBE. A decision on future California bar exams has not yet been made.

