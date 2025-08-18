Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,144 in the last 365 days.

State Bar Leaders Maintain Support for Online, California-Centric Bar Exam

(Subscription required) Deans of 11 California law schools have endorsed the new NextGen Uniform Bar Exam. Some bar leaders want a remote option, which is not offered for the NextGen UBE. A decision on future California bar exams has not yet been made.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Bar Leaders Maintain Support for Online, California-Centric Bar Exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more