Buxton Woods Reserve closed to visitors due to risks to public safety from storm impacts

The Buxton Woods Reserve site of the North Carolina Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will close to visitors beginning Aug. 19 at 8 a.m. until further notice due to the threat of damage from Hurricane Erin, and to protect public safety from the potential risk of downed trees, flooding and other hazards.

The site will be assessed following the storm to determine when conditions are safe for visitors to return. Updates will be posted on the Coastal Reserve’s website at www.deq.nc.gov/coastalreserve and via its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management (DCM), a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve, a program of DCM, protects natural areas for education, research and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.