Chesterfield Hospitality Elite Executive Recruiters Launches to Redefine Luxury Hospitality Talent Acquisition

Chesterfield Recruiters offers a high-touch, relationship-driven alternative to traditional search firms.

Industry veterans Tiffany Hudson Herrmann and Emily Mintun partner to found search firm specializing in executive placements for elite hospitality properties

We’re passionate about elevating this industry by connecting visionary brands with the caliber of talent that transforms teams, elevates service, and redefines guest experiences.” — Emily Mintun, VP & Co-Founder

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new force in executive search is making its debut in the luxury hospitality sector. Chesterfield Hospitality Elite Executive Recruiters , a boutique, women-owned firm, recently launched with a mission to transform how top-tier talent is sourced and placed in premier hotels, resorts, restaurants, and casinos.Founded by seasoned recruitment executives Tiffany Hudson Herrmann and Emily Mintun , Chesterfield Recruiters offers a high-touch, relationship-driven alternative to traditional search firms. Specializing in executive-level placements for Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond, and Michelin-rated properties, the firm promises a customized experience for both clients and candidates—where precision, discretion, and long-term success are prioritized.“At Chesterfield, we’re not just matching resumes to job descriptions,” said President and Co-Founder Tiffany Hudson Herrmann. “We act as true partners to our clients, learning their culture and goals, and guiding them through a curated hiring experience. We’re redefining the executive search process by focusing on relationship building, not transactions—and by offering a personalized approach supported by our deep network of industry contacts.”With a combined 25+ years in hospitality and executive recruitment, the Chesterfield team has facilitated thousands of high-level placements nationwide. Their service process includes everything from strategic talent profiling and compensation analysis to post-placement support and onboarding. Their client roster spans luxury resorts, country clubs, boutique hotels, casinos, and private membership properties seeking elite-level leadership across operations, culinary, spa, and specialty roles.“Exceptional hospitality requires exceptional leadership,” added Vice President and Co-Founder Emily Mintun. “We’re passionate about elevating this industry by connecting visionary brands with the caliber of talent that doesn’t just fill roles—but transforms teams, elevates service, and redefines guest experiences.”Mintun earned an Associate Degree from the Culinary Institute of America and a Bachelor of the Arts in Marketing from the University of Central Florida. She is known for her ability to handle complex recruitment scenarios with a focus on strategy. Herrmann holds a Bachelor of the Arts in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management and Leadership Development from Louisiana State University. Prior to launching Chesterfield Recruiters, she founded a nationally recognized cosmetics company that has operated successfully since 2016. Mintun and Herrmann are industry veterans with decades of experience in staffing and recruiting at luxury hospitality properties across the country. When they partnered to found Chesterfield Recruiters, they prioritized cultivating a workplace model that supports working mothers with remote offices, flexible schedules, and a four-day workweek that is intentional about work-life balance and a focus on family.To learn more about how Chesterfield Hospitality Elite Executive Recruiters is setting a new standard in luxury hospitality hiring, visit www.chesterfieldrecruiters.com or find us on LinkedIn. Hospitality job applicants can upload resumes at https://chesterfieldrecruiters.com/#submit-your-resume ###About Chesterfield Hospitality Elite Executive RecruitersChesterfield Hospitality Elite Executive Recruiters is a boutique, women-owned executive search firm specializing in luxury hospitality placements across the United States. With a focus on Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond, and Michelin-rated properties, Chesterfield delivers bespoke talent solutions for resorts, hotels, restaurants, casinos, and private membership organizations. Founded by industry veterans Tiffany Hudson Herrmann and Emily Mintun, the firm is redefining the recruitment experience through a high-touch, relationship-driven approach that prioritizes long-term success over short-term transactions. Chesterfield’s services span the full recruitment cycle—from strategic client discovery and talent sourcing to offer negotiation, onboarding, and post-placement support. At Chesterfield, we elevate teams and guest experiences.To learn more or submit a resume, visit www.chesterfieldrecruiters.com or find us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.