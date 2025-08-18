NDDPI Seeks Qualified Individuals To Revise The Health Content Standards

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) will begin revising the ND Health Content Standards in October 2025.

The NDDPI seeks qualified individuals to serve as writing committee members from North Dakota K-12 schools, districts, and higher educational institutions. The committee is tasked with revising the state's Health content standards.

The Standards Writing Committee will study existing and national health standards and standards from other states to revise the K-12 standards for health education. Upon completion of the standards, any committee recommendations will be submitted for final approval by the state superintendent, as specified in NDCC 15.1-02-04(3). If approved, the recommendations will result in a new generation of academic standards that will guide local school districts in developing local curricula specific to health.

The content standards writing process is anticipated to begin in October 2025 and include approximately four separate, two-day meetings, concluding in the spring of 2026.

The Health Standards Application for Selection must be submitted by September 5, 2025, to dpiacademicsupp@nd.gov.

Please contact Davonne Eldredge with questions regarding the writing committee application process.