Seattle Area Teen Wins Rising Artist Scholarship at SPANDA 2025

Ganishka Kuntumalla_Winner of the Future Forward Rising Artist Scholarship

Seattle Area NeoEdTech Startup encourages talented high schooler with an interest that's at the intersection of art, culture and STEM

Encouraging multi-talented students showing promise in performing arts and STEM is a proud moment for Future Forward.” — Vineet Taneja, President Future Forward

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Forward, in partnership with House of Kala, proudly announced the winner of its inaugural Future Forward Rising Artist Scholarship during the SPANDA cultural showcase at Meydenbauer Theatre on August 12.

The recipient, Ganishka Kuntumalla, was recognized for her exceptional creativity, academic promise, and potential to excel at the intersection of the arts and STEM.

The winner gets a lifetime subscription to AdmitIQ — Future Forward’s AI-powered college admissions platform that provides personalized guidance for STEM-bound students, including college list building, academic planning, science fair preparation, real-time and contextual essay feedback, and application strategy. They also get one-on-one mentoring session with a strategy coach and the winner can choose from: (a) Preparation for prestigious STEM competitions such as the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) or the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS), (b) writing standout college essays or (c ) strengthening their overall college applications.

About SPANDA

SPANDA is a celebration of cultural expression and artistic performance that unites artists, families, and community members. The event featured music, dance, and visual arts, with Future Forward’s Rising Artist Scholarships adding an educational and forward-looking dimension to the festivities.

About Future Forward

Future Forward is a NeoEdTech startup, democratizing access to knowledge needed to traverse the college admissions journey, information and recommended approaches for families, through its product AdmitIQ which is an Al-powered college coach built for students and their parents. AdmitIQ delivers a tailored blueprint for every step of the journey: picking courses, building college lists, reviewing essays and applications with proven data, and managing each task to make sure everything is finished on time. It's flexible, individualized, and costs a fraction of hiring a traditional college consultant. If and when families need a mentor or advisor, they are available to hire from within AdmitIQ where their expertise, services and pricing is transparent. Families can book as little as one session with an advisor, and then pay-as-they-go, instead of getting locked into multi-year and multi-thousand dollar packages prevalent in the industry.

Students receive strategic support in academics, extracurriculars, STEM competition readiness, and personal narrative development, resulting in acceptances to top institutions—including the Ivy League colleges, reputed public research universities as well as specialized smaller colleges offering strong STEM programs.

Founded in Bellevue, WA, in February 2025 by Silicon Valley veterans Vineet Taneja and Gopi Prashanth Gopal, Future Forward quickly gained market share in Washington and now serves customers across the U.S.A as well as in international markets such as Singapore, Dubai, India, Peru and Taiwan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.