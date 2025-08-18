Aluminum Castings Market to Hit US$ 83.4 Bn by 2034, Growing at 6.6% CAGR on Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

Aluminum Castings Market to hit US$ 83.4 Bn by 2034, growing at 6.6% CAGR, fueled by lightweight vehicle demand and infrastructure expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aluminum castings market was valued at US$ 41.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 83.4 Billion by the end of 2034.Growth is being fueled by the increasing adoption of lightweight aluminum components in automotive manufacturing, expansion of the building & construction sector, and government support for electric vehicle (EV) adoption worldwide. In addition, advancements in casting technologies such as lost-foam casting and additive manufacturing are creating opportunities for more precise and efficient aluminum component production.For detailed insights and a Sample report, Request access today!Analyst ViewpointAccording to analysts, the surge in infrastructure investments and automotive demand is accelerating the aluminum castings market growth. With aluminum cast components making up nearly 30–40% of lightweight vehicle designs, rising regulatory pressure to cut emissions is boosting adoption.Furthermore, governments encouraging the shift toward EVs are fueling the need for custom aluminum casting components. The superior thermal conductivity of aluminum makes it a key material in EV battery housing and cooling systems.Advancements in digital and additive manufacturing technologies are enabling greater precision in aluminum parts production, further expanding applications in aerospace, electronics, and industrial machinery.Market IntroductionAluminum’s combination of lightweight properties and high strength makes it essential across automotive, construction, and industrial sectors.In the automotive industry, replacing steel with aluminum castings significantly improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.In construction, aluminum is increasingly used in curtain walling, roofing, window frames, and door systems, supporting sustainable building practices.Rapid industrialization and modernization of machinery in developing regions are also propelling demand.However, challenges such as raw material price volatility, high energy consumption in production, and environmental concerns may hinder market growth in the near term.Key Market DriversRising Demand for Lightweight VehiclesStringent emission regulations and rising EV adoption are prompting automakers to use aluminum castings to replace heavier iron and steel parts. Aluminum also helps regulate EV battery temperatures, improving safety and efficiency.Growth of Building & Construction SectorAluminum is the second-most widely used metal in construction after steel. Competitive LandscapeThe aluminum castings market is fragmented, with key players focusing on product innovation, partnerships, and regional expansions.Major companies include:Alcast Technologies Ltd., Arconic Inc., Consolidated Metco Inc., Dynacast International, Gibbs Die Casting Corp., Ryobi Ltd., Bodine Aluminum Inc., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Eagle Aluminum Cast Products Inc., Oslan Aluminum Castings, Nemak, Alcoa Corporation, and Martinrea Honsel.In 2023, CSIR-NIIST (India) partnered with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to develop aerospace-grade aluminum alloy castings.In 2023, Sylatech (U.K.) launched the MeltX project, using digital liquid metal manufacturing to improve recycled aluminum properties and extend casting lifespans.Frequently Asked Questions1.How big was the aluminum castings market in 2023?-It was valued at US$ 41.5 Bn in 20232.How is the aluminum castings industry expected to grow during the forecast period?-It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 20343.What are the key factors driving the demand for aluminum castings?-Rise in demand for lightweight vehicles and growth in building & construction sector4.Which region is expected to dominate the aluminum castings business?-Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate during the forecast period5.Who are the key aluminum casting manufacturers?-Alcast Technologies Ltd., Arconic Inc., Consolidated Metco Inc., Dynacast International, Gibbs Die Casting Corp., Ryobi Ltd., Bodine Aluminum Inc., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Eagle Aluminum Cast Products Inc., Oslan Aluminum Castings, Nemak, Alcoa Corporation, and Martinrea Honsel 