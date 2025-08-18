TPWD Purchases 112 Commercial Oyster Licenses through S. Reed Morian Buyback Program

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — During the ninth round of the Commercial Oyster Boat License Buyback Program, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) received 115 commercial oyster boat applications and purchased 112 commercial oyster licenses. The 112 purchased licenses represent a 21 percent reduction of all oyster licenses available in Texas.

TPWD administers voluntary commercial fishing license buyback programs for inshore shrimp, crab and finfish fisheries, all of which have had a license moratorium since 2005 or earlier. The program represents a unique opportunity for willing license holders to exit the fishery, helping reduce pressure on stocks and oyster reefs.

After receiving authority from the Texas Legislature in 2017, TPWD held its first buyback for oyster licenses in 2018. Prior to this round, the department only purchased three licenses in the combined eight rounds. After receiving feedback from the industry and stakeholders on how to achieve great success with the buyback program, TPWD changed the approach with the help of key partners.

This year, instead of a reverse bid process used in previous buyback rounds, TPWD offered a fixed, $30,000 buyback price for each license, which was made possible through outside philanthropic support.

TPWD originally aimed to purchase a total of 150 commercial oyster licenses but is still very pleased at the progress and milestone of buying back 112 licenses.

“Given the limited success in prior years, we knew we needed to adapt our strategy and could not have done that without the help of our partners,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D. “Reducing pressure on the wild oyster population is critical, and this represents a significant step towards that goal.”

To help raise funds for this year’s buyback, TPWD joined forces with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) to create a public-private partnership and establish the S. Reed Morian Oyster Buyback Program. The new TPWF program is named in honor of the former TPW Commission Chairman, a lifelong champion of coastal conservation. A volunteer-led group of conservation-minded individuals and foundations pledged their support, with key funders including: the Laurie and S. Reed Morian Foundation, Coastal Conservation Association, the Brown Foundation, the Earl C. Sams Foundation, Jeffery and Mindy Hildebrand, Beaver and Joanie Aplin, John and Mary Eads and Bobby and Sherri Patton.

“This latest buyback round has demonstrated that when public and private partners come together with shared purpose, we can achieve results that neither could reach alone,” said Anne Brown, TPWF Executive Director. “It’s a testament to the power of partnership and is a fitting tribute to the legacy of Reed Morian, whose leadership on the Commission was marked by exactly that kind of collaboration.”

Improving the health of wild oyster reefs remains a top priority for the department, as wild oyster abundance has declined due to several factors. Both the oyster industry and various conservation groups have identified license buybacks as a successful method for reducing harvest pressure on wild oyster reefs for recovery. TPWD will continue to pursue other avenues to improve oyster habitat, including restoration.

"This is a significant victory for conservation and an important move toward alleviating pressure on our public reefs," said Robby Byers, CCA Texas Executive Director. "CCA Texas is grateful for this opportunity and takes pride in contributing to this initiative."

For more information about Texas’ commercial fishing license buyback program can be found at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/commercial/buyback.phtml