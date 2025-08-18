Nicolas Delrieu: Building Bridges Between Monaco, the Dominican Republic, and the World

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crociani Delrieu Art Foundation, led by businessman and investor Nicolas Delrieu, announced the expansion of its international cultural programming, strengthening ties between Monaco, the Dominican Republic, and other global communities through art and philanthropy.

The Foundation will host a series of cultural and philanthropic events across Miami, the Bahamas, London, Monaco, and Cap Cana, bringing together artists, thought leaders, and public figures. The initiative aims to promote cultural exchange, highlight contemporary art, and foster dialogue between nations.

“Our mission is to use art as a platform for connection and cooperation,” said Nicolas Delrieu. “By showcasing diverse voices and engaging with communities across regions, we hope to build bridges that extend beyond borders.”

Delrieu, a collector of modern and contemporary art, has supported initiatives spotlighting Dominican talent and has welcomed leaders such as former President Leonel Fernández and former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin at his Cap Cana residence. His collection includes works by Jenny Saville, Lucy Bull, Joan Mitchell, and Cecily Brown, underscoring his commitment to celebrating artistic excellence, with a special recognition of women in the arts.

In addition to his cultural work, Delrieu has expressed solidarity with neighboring Haiti, supporting initiatives that promote development through culture and social action. The Foundation’s regional outreach reflects a belief that art can serve as a tool for cooperation and resilience.

About Nicolas Delrieu

Nicolas Delrieu is a Monaco-based businessman and investor with global experience in financial services, logistics, and real estate. He holds a BBA and MBA in Finance from The George Washington University and is fluent in four languages. Through the Crociani Delrieu Art Foundation, he promotes cultural diplomacy and philanthropy worldwide.

