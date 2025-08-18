STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON THE INTRODUCTION OF NO DISCRIMINATION IN FARM PROGRAMS ACT

“I am proud to see U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington introduce the No Discrimination in Farm Programs Act. During the Biden administration, disaster payments were distributed based on the identity of the applicant, rather than with an eye on merit, fairness, and equal opportunity. This was fundamentally wrong and unconstitutional, and I fought it every step of the way. Congress needs to recognize the truth: disasters don’t discriminate against our farmers and ranchers based on their race or gender, and neither should government programs.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.