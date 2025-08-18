A Little Piece of Nature in Every Pot

Name: Owen Nichols

Major: Business, Art

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Business and the arts may be seen as two opposing fields, but that is not the case for junior Owen Nichols (’27). Nichols follows his academic passion through the former and his creative passion through the latter.

Despite having no prior interest in art, Nichols’ initial passion for ceramics stemmed from his high school arts class, which he and his friends took for an “easy credit”. After tricking a substitute teacher into allowing him and his friends to use a pottery wheel, the regular ceramics teacher, rather than punishing him, aptly read this as a simmering curiosity. She then gave individual attention to Nichols, allowing him to use the school’s wheel and kiln to encourage the growth of his subtle pottery interest.

The Portland, Oregon, native initially starting his Gonzaga career as an environmental science major, Nichols shifted his major to art and was quickly welcomed with open arms into the department. Additionally, he picked up a second major in business, but his past love for the environment still bleeds into his work.

Nichols aims to put a little piece of nature into every pot, mug, and bird bath he produces. “So, I started working with local clay, picking up off the side of the road, to encapsulate the environment into the art itself.”

Nichols’ artistic connection with nature does not stop there. He wants to shy away from galleries and return his art back to the natural landscape that allowed him to produce it. He prioritizes items that can be used by aspects of nature, like a bird bath.

Nichols and Gonzaga have entered a mutually beneficial relationship; he operates and manages the art studio for Gonzaga, while Gonzaga provides Nichols a space to create and expand his skills in ceramics.

To foster further growth, Gonzaga has sent him to The National Clay Conference for two consecutive years. This has propelled his pottery career by providing inspiration but also building connections with experts and peers in the industry. These unique opportunities have facilitated the expansion of Nichols’ intersecting creative and professional aspirations.

When asked about his hobbies outside of pottery, he joked “More pottery!” Although, after further nudging, he mentioned being the lead singer in a student band – Talking Strings – a band that performed for GSBA’s Battle of the Bands Spring Concert and recently released their debut EP on Spotify and Apple Music.

Gonzaga has provided an environment that not only encouraged Nichols’ creative outlets but also allowed him to achieve what everyone hopes to – turn work into play. “Playing guitar and making ceramics, you're just full; like the stress of the outside world seems irrelevant.”

“You're just you're in the moment, you're in the clay, you're in the music. That's why I love it so much. Like I feel like I have more stress when I'm not working,”

Continuing his time at Gonzaga and beyond, Owen Nichols aims to find his unique niche in the pottery world through exploring these creative facets provided by Gonzaga. Gonzaga, through its business and arts programs, attendance at conferences and highlighting student bands, has allowed Nichols to turn his dreams into a job. And when his world seems chaotic, he can push it away focusing on nature and the pottery wheel. “Finally, I get to work.”