Aquaculture Feed Extrusion Market to Reach $92.1 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Aquafeeds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Aquaculture Feed Extrusion Market is undergoing rapid expansion as demand for sustainable, high-performance aquafeeds grows in response to rising seafood consumption and pressure on wild fish stocks. Valued at US$ 52.8 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach US$ 92.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% between 2024 and 2031. This growth is being driven by technological advances in extrusion systems, increased focus on functional aquafeeds, and industry-wide shifts toward sustainable aquaculture practices.Download Latest Edition Sample Report (Corporate Emails get Priority Access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aquaculture-feed-extrusion-market Recent Developments – U.S. & Japan, 2025• U.S.: In early 2025, Cargill announced the expansion of its aquafeed R&D center in Texas, integrating precision extrusion technologies to boost sustainable feed formulations for shrimp and salmon farming. The move strengthens U.S. leadership in functional aquafeeds.• Japan: In May 2025, Nisshin Seifun Group acquired a majority stake in a Japanese aquafeed extrusion equipment manufacturer, aiming to scale domestic production and enhance Japan’s competitive position in high-value aquaculture exports.Key Market Drivers1. Rising Global Seafood Consumption – With seafood accounting for over 20% of animal protein intake in many countries, aquaculture is increasingly vital to food security. Extrusion technology ensures feeds with optimized digestibility, buoyancy, and nutrient retention.2. Sustainability Pressures – Environmental concerns are accelerating demand for plant-based proteins, insect meals, and microbial ingredients in feed, reducing reliance on fishmeal and fish oil. Extrusion enables the efficient processing of these novel raw materials.3. Growth of Functional Aquafeeds – Health-oriented aquafeeds enriched with probiotics, prebiotics, and immune-boosting additives are gaining popularity, especially in shrimp and salmon aquaculture, to combat disease outbreaks and improve survival rates.4. Technological Advancements – Twin-screw extrusion systems, energy-efficient extruders, and real-time process monitoring are improving feed uniformity and production efficiency.Market ChallengesDespite positive growth, high capital costs for extrusion equipment remain a barrier for small- and medium-scale producers. Volatile raw material prices and limited access to sustainable protein sources also constrain growth. Moreover, maintaining consistent feed quality across geographies continues to be a challenge.Opportunities Ahead• Alternative Ingredients: Incorporation of algae, insect protein, and microbial meals into extruded feeds.• Automation and IoT Integration: Smart extrusion lines with real-time data monitoring and predictive maintenance.• Emerging Markets: Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer significant growth potential as governments invest heavily in aquaculture expansion.• Premium Aquafeeds: Rising demand for organic and specialty aquaculture products is creating niche opportunities for high-value extruded feeds.Regional Insights• North America leads in technological innovation, supported by major feed producers and equipment manufacturers investing in sustainable extrusion systems.• Europe follows closely, with Norway, Denmark, and Spain driving adoption of extruded aquafeeds in salmon and trout farming. EU sustainability mandates are further accelerating extrusion adoption.• Asia-Pacific dominates the market, accounting for the largest share in 2023 and projected to record the fastest CAGR through 2031. China, India, Vietnam, and Japan are emerging as both major producers and consumers of extruded aquafeeds.• Latin America—notably Chile and Brazil—is witnessing rapid expansion in shrimp and salmon farming, boosting demand for extrusion technologies.Market Segmentation• By Equipment Type: Single-screw and twin-screw extruders, with twin-screw models gaining faster traction due to efficiency and versatility.• By Feed Type: Floating feed, sinking feed, and slow-sinking feed; floating feed dominates due to its role in efficient fish monitoring and reduced wastage.• By Species: Salmon, trout, shrimp, carp, and tilapia, with shrimp and salmon segments registering the fastest growth due to premium export demand.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=aquaculture-feed-extrusion-market Competitive LandscapeThe market is moderately consolidated, with global and regional players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and capacity expansion. Leading companies include Clextral, Wenger Manufacturing, Buhler Group, Andritz, Cargill, Skretting, and Nutreco.• Buhler Group recently launched energy-efficient twin-screw extruders tailored for sustainable aquafeeds.• Nutreco’s Skretting continues expanding its footprint in Asia with R&D investments in functional aquafeeds.• Clextral is strengthening its modular extrusion lines to cater to small and mid-sized feed producers.Future OutlookThe next decade will see extrusion become the backbone of sustainable aquaculture. By integrating automation, digital monitoring, and alternative protein sources, extruded feeds will deliver higher efficiency, lower environmental impact, and improved fish health. With governments and corporations aligning on food security and sustainability goals, extrusion technologies will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of aquaculture.ConclusionThe Global Aquaculture Feed Extrusion Market is set for robust expansion, poised to cross US$ 92.1 billion by 2031. As demand for sustainable seafood intensifies, extrusion technologies will enable innovation in feed formulations, ingredient flexibility, and efficiency. For feed producers, equipment manufacturers, and investors, the sector represents both a strategic growth avenue and a crucial enabler of global food security.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Related Report:

