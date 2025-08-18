Déménagement Plus Celebrates 12 Years of Trusted Moving Services in Montréal region

Montréal’s go-to moving experts reflect on a decade of growth, community support, and stress-free relocations across Québec and Ontario.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving can be one of life’s most stressful experiences—packing up memories, coordinating logistics, and trusting strangers with your most valuable possessions. For over 12 years, Déménagement Plus has been easing residential moving for thousands of families in Montréal , Québec, and Ontario. What began as a small, locally focused moving company 12 years ago, has grown into a trusted regional leader, known for its professionalism, reliability, and genuine care for every client.A Decade of Growth and Community TrustDéménagement Plus was founded with a simple mission: to make moving less stressful and more affordable. Over the years, that mission has guided the company’s expansion, from serving Montréal neighborhoods to managing long-distance relocations to cities like Ottawa and Toronto. Today, the company offers a full suite of services, including local and long-distance moves , secure storage solutions, and specialized transport for delicate items such as pianos, antiques, and billiard tables."We started with a single truck and a commitment to treating every client like family, offering reliable and affordable moving services in Montreal and surroundings " recalls Serghei Brailean, CEO at Déménagement Plus. "That philosophy hasn’t changed, even as we’ve grown. Whether it’s a student moving into their first apartment or a business relocating an entire office, we approach every job with the same level of care and attention."Navigating Montréal’s Unique Moving ChallengesQuebec's "Moving Day"—a tradition where thousands of leases expire on the same day—is infamous for its chaos. Déménagement Plus has become a go-to partner during this annual event, helping residents transition smoothly despite the logistical challenges. The company’s deep understanding of the city’s neighborhoods, traffic patterns, and building regulations ensures that moves are executed efficiently, even on the busiest day of the year."Moving Day in Montréal is like nothing else," says Serghei. "It’s a test of planning, patience, and teamwork. Our experience over the past 13 years has taught us how to anticipate challenges and turn potential stress into a seamless experience for our clients."More Than Just a Move: Building RelationshipsWhat truly sets Déménagement Plus apart is its focus on building relationships. The company’s team doesn’t just move belongings—they move lives. From first-time homebuyers to seniors downsizing, the team takes the time to understand each client’s unique needs."I was dreading Moving Day, but the team at Déménagement Plus made it feel effortless," shares Marie-Lyne, a recent client. "They arrived on time, handled my furniture with care, and even helped me set up my new place. It’s rare to find a moving company that genuinely cares."This commitment to customer care has earned Déménagement Plus a reputation as one of the most trusted and recommended moving companies in the region. The company’s dedication to excellence is reflected in its modern equipment, rigorous staff training, and transparent pricing, ensuring that clients feel confident and supported throughout the process.Specialized Services for Every NeedBeyond standard moving services, Déménagement Plus offers customized solutions for unique challenges:Long-distance moves to Quebec city, Ottawa, Toronto and beyond, with careful planning to ensure timely and secure delivery.Secure storage options for clients who need temporary space during transitions.Specialized transport for high-value or delicate items, including pianos, artwork, and billiard tables."We understand that some items aren’t just possessions—they’re irreplaceable," says Serghei. "Our team is trained to handle everything from grand pianos to family heirlooms with the utmost care."Looking Ahead: Expanding While Staying True to Core ValuesAs Déménagement Plus celebrates its 12th anniversary, the company is focused on the future. Plans include expanding services to more communities in Québec and Ontario, investing in eco-friendly moving practices, and continuing to prioritize customer satisfaction above all else."Our goal has always been to make moving a positive experience," says Serguei. "As we grow, we’re committed to maintaining the personal touch and reliability that our clients have come to expect. We’re not just moving belongings; we’re helping people start new chapters in their lives."A Milestone Worth CelebratingReaching this milestone is a testament to the hard work of the Déménagement Plus team and the trust of its clients. The company’s success is built on word-of-mouth referrals, repeat customers, and a reputation for going above and beyond."This anniversary is a celebration of our team, our clients, and the communities we serve," says Serghei. "We’re grateful for the opportunity to be part of so many important transitions, and we’re excited to continue serving Montréal and beyond for years to come."About Déménagement PlusDéménagement Plus is a Montréal-based moving company specializing in residential and commercial moving, long-distance moves, and special moving services as billiard table moving. With a focus on professionalism, reliability, and customer care, the company has become a trusted partner for families and businesses across Québec.

