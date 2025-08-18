California SBDC Foundation to Honor Two State Legislators at 2025 Awards Reception

Event also marks official launch of Foundation dedicated to strengthening small businesses statewide

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Small Business Development Center ( SBDC ) Foundation will host the 2025 Small Business Awards Reception on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, recognizing two outstanding legislative champions for their commitment to small businesses: Assemblymember José Luis Solache Jr. (AD 62) and Assemblymember Jessica Caloza (AD 52).The reception, to be held at Camden Spit & Larder in Sacramento, will also serve as the official launch of the California SBDC Foundation, a new statewide nonprofit to amplify the voice of small businesses in the California State Capitol through nonpartisan education and public awareness.“Ensuring small business resiliency is not just good economics—it’s vital to California’s future. We’re proud to honor two legislators who understand that and are taking bold action,” said the five CA SBDC Regional Directors.About the California SBDC Foundation:The Foundation’s mission is to strengthen California’s small business ecosystem through:-Advocacy & Awareness: Represent small business interests in the State Capitol through nonpartisan education and public awareness campaigns.-Funding & Support: Raise and manage funds for small business advocacy, professional development, market research, and public communications.-Training & Resources: and resources to small business stakeholders and Small Business Development Center (SBDC) personnel in California.-Research & Education: Conduct and share research on the economic impact and needs of small businesses.-Equity & Access: Expand outreach to increase opportunities for entrepreneurs especially in underserved and underrepresented communities.Event Details:Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025 / Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PMLocation: Camden Spit & Larder, 555 Capitol Mall #100, Sacramento, CAMedia RSVP & Interviews:Media are invited to attend and interview this year’s two Award honorees – Assemblymember José Luis Solache Jr. (AD 62) and Assemblymember Jessica Caloza (AD 52) and/or the SBDC regional leads.To RSVP or arrange interviews, contact: David Nelson at david@capitolregions.com.Why It Matters:California’s 4.2 million small businesses employ over 7.2 million, drive innovation, and anchor communities. The SBDC Network”s no-cost business advising and low-cost training helps entrepreneurs start, grow, and succeed. The launch of the SBDC Foundation strengthens this mission by providing sustainable funding, advocacy, and expanded reach.About the California SBDC Network:The California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is the state’s largest provider of technical assistance to small businesses with an impact represented through – $4.62b in loans and equity, 6,598 new businesses created and 333,608 jobs supported. With more than 40 service centers and outreach locations across the state, the network provides free one-on-one business advising and affordable training in management, marketing, finance, and more. Learn more at https://californiasbdc.org

