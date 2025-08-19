Family Owned, Spee-Dee Delivery Launches New TMS Platform, “Spee-Dee Delivery, shipit”

Spee-Dee Delivery- New ShipIt management system

ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spee-Dee Delivery, a leading delivery company serving the upper Midwest for nearly 50 years, has launched a new Transportation Management System (TMS) called Spee-Dee shipit. The introduction of Spee-Dee shipit allows the ever-growing family-owned business to enhance the customer experience through a number of easy-to-use features, such as real-time tracking of shipments, online shipper portals, detailed order reporting, flex capacity, and secure cloud-based access. The Spee-Dee shipit TMS as a whole will allow customers to easily schedule and track their shipments online from anywhere.“With a user-friendly interface, Spee-Dee shipit makes it easier for our customers to manage their deliveries efficiently,” said Bill Warman, Vice President of Spee-Dee Delivery. “With Spee-Dee shipit, we are excited for increased operational efficiency, optimized route planning, and streamlined logistics processes—all pieces that allow us to handle a higher volume of shipments with greater accuracy.”“By leveraging Dispatch Science’s cutting-edge technology and pairing it with Spee-Dee Delivery’s decades-long reputation for top service, we can continue to focus on expanding our operations with a TMS that can grow with us and meet the increasing demands of the dynamic shipping and logistics industry,” said Warman. “Their platform’s intuitive interface, real-time notifications, driver app, and customizable portal perfectly align with our mission to enhance service offerings and sustain our competitive edge.”As for Dispatch Science’s collaboration with Spee-Dee Delivery, they are “honored to partner with Spee-Dee Delivery as their new TMS provider,” said Arthur Axelrad, CEO of Dispatch Science. “We are excited to help the Spee-Dee team boost operational efficiency, which in turn helps their customers."Spee-Dee Delivery was founded in 1978 by Don Weeres, who began the successful family-owned company as an on-call delivery service with Weeres using his pickup truck to deliver packages to local businesses. Spee-Dee Delivery has grown into a regional company providing service throughout 10 states in the upper Midwest. Reliable, cost-effective package delivery remains the company’s core business. Organic growth has also been achieved through additional service offerings including Spee-Dee On-Call, Spee-Dee LTL, and Spee-Dee Logistics. More information can be found at SpeeDeeDelivery.com/shipit.Dispatch Science is a cloud-based logistics and delivery software management platform. It uses the power of artificial intelligence, advanced algorithms, and integrated route optimization to simplify and streamline all aspects of dispatching and delivery operations for on-demand, and last-mile shippers and carriers.

