Paving, preservation and repair work on SR 112 between Neah Bay and Sekiu begins Aug. 18

NEAH BAY – A big effort to make numerous repairs on State Route 112 between Neah Bay and Sekiu kicks off Monday, Aug. 18.

During construction, travelers will see one-way alternating traffic in several locations along the highway through the fall.

Construction is also scheduled in the spring and summer 2026 to complete the work.

Ten drainage culverts will be replaced between mileposts 0 and 8. The culverts, which are not fish-bearing, are clogged, causing water to overflow onto the roadway.

Construction also includes embankment repairs from milepost 4.7 to 5.4 at Rasmussen and Jansen creeks. The repair work needed at these locations is due to the winter storms that hit the area in 2022 and 2023.

Highway signs will be replaced between mileposts 0 and 41.

Crews will also upgrade guardrail to meet current standards.

Paving

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will pave 7 miles of State Route 112. Paving is planned from east of Neah Bay to Sekiu near Chito Beach.

Some pavement repairs will also happen in 2025. The rest of the paving work is scheduled for the summer and fall of 2026.

The existing pavement is separated and cracking from multiple landslides and age.

The contract was awarded to Lakeside Industries, Inc. for $8 million.