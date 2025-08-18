CEO Michael Battalini and his Pittsburgh Firm Earns Third Best of Pittsburgh Award, Joins 2025 Business Hall of Fame

THE PITTSBURGH WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP Safe Retirement radio with Michael Battalini

CEO Michael Battalini and The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group honored with Hall of Fame induction after third Best of Pittsburgh Award.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and CEO Michael Battalini Honored with Best of Pittsburgh Award for Third Consecutive Year; Inducted into the Pittsburgh Business Hall of FameThe Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, led by CEO Michael Battalini, has been recognized for the third year in a row with the Best of Pittsburgh Award in the category of Retirement Planning. With this achievement, the firm now qualifies for induction into the prestigious 2025 Pittsburgh Business Hall of Fame.This honor is awarded to companies that have demonstrated exceptional service, professionalism, and a lasting impact in their field. By receiving the Best of Pittsburgh Award for three consecutive years, The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group has shown a consistent commitment to helping individuals and families achieve financial clarity and retirement confidence.In addition to leading the firm, Michael Battalini is also the longtime host of Safe Retirement Radio , a popular weekly show in Pittsburgh dedicated to helping listeners understand retirement strategies, navigate financial decisions, and prepare for a secure future.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized once again as one of the leading retirement planning firms in Pittsburgh,” said Michael Battalini, CEO of The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and host of Safe Retirement Radio. “Whether it’s through working one-on-one with our clients or sharing insights on the air, my goal has always been to provide families with the knowledge and strategies they need to retire with confidence. Being inducted into the Pittsburgh Business Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor that reflects the trust and loyalty of the people we serve.”The Pittsburgh Business Hall of Fame recognizes businesses that exemplify long-term success, integrity, and leadership within the Pittsburgh community. Induction into the Hall of Fame marks a significant milestone in the firm’s history and underscores its reputation as a trusted partner for retirement and wealth management solutions.For more information about The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group and its services, visit www.pwmg1.com

