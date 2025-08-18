Bill of Rights Institute Civics Game Takes Gold Medal in International Competition

“Regime,” an interactive card game that immerses students in realistic government scenarios, cited for excellence by game-based learning experts

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bill of Rights Institute, a national leader in civics and history education, has received a top award for one of its new educational tabletop games.“Regime,” a card game developed by the Bill of Rights Institute in partnership with Game Genius, won a gold medal in the 2025 International Serious Play Awards, which honor outstanding learning products that incorporate game elements to advance education or training.The game is designed for middle and high school students to explore different political and economic systems and practice strategic decision-making, negotiation, and adapting to changing political landscapes. It is an innovative educational tool that connects classroom learning to real-world civic participation.“Regime” is part of a series of interactives and tabletop games that reinforce concepts presented in the Bill of Rights Institute’s comprehensive civics curriculum, Government and Politics: Civics for the American Experiment.“The Bill of Rights Institute’s classroom games bring civic concepts to life, giving students a miniaturized personal experience with the principles and provisions of our governing documents," said Bill of Rights Institute Chief Program Officer Stan Swim. “We are grateful to receive recognition for a resource that reflects our commitment to transforming civic education with dynamic products that enhance student learning.”View the Bill of Rights Institute’s series of interactives and tabletop games at https://billofrightsinstitute.org/games The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org

