North West Provincial Legislature meets Community Safety and Transport over 2025/26 First Quarter Performance Report, 19 Aug
The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile will hold an oversight meeting with the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management over the 2025/26 First Quarter Performance Report.
The meeting is scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 19 August 2025
Time: 12h00
Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2
Members of the media who would like to be part of the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Fax: 086 695 3784
E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za
