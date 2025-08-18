North West Provincial Legislature meets Community Safety and Transport over 2025/26 First Quarter Performance Report, 19 Aug

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile will hold an oversight meeting with the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management over the 2025/26 First Quarter Performance Report.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Time: 12h00

Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2

Members of the media who would like to be part of the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel: (018) 392 7000

Cell: 079 527 0628

Fax: 086 695 3784

E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA