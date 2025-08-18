Submit Release
Gauteng Provincial Legislature welcomes abandonment of bail application in Eldorado Park child murder and abuse case

The Portfolio Committee on Community Safety in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature notes the decision by the two accused in the Eldorado Park case, facing charges of murder, rape, and child abuse of a 4-year-old child, to abandon their bail application at the Protea Magistrate’s Court today.

The Committee views this decision as a clear acknowledgment by the accused of the seriousness of the charges they face. It is the Committee’s firm position that individuals accused of such heinous crimes should remain in custody, as they pose a grave threat to the safety and well-being of our communities.

As elected representatives of the people of Gauteng, the Committee will continue to monitor developments in this matter closely until its conclusion. It calls on law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to ensure that a watertight case is presented. Furthermore, the Committee urges the courts to impose the harshest possible sentences should the accused be found guilty.

The Committee stands in solidarity with the community of Eldorado Park and all those affected by this tragic case. It remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for justice, accountability, and the protection of women and children who continue to bear the brunt of gender-based violence and violent crimes in our province.

