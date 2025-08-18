North West Provincial Legislature meets EDECT over 2025/26 First Quarterly Performance Report, 19 Aug

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou will hold an oversight meeting with the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism over 2025/26 First Quarterly Performance Report.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Time: 12h00

Venue: NWPL Auditorium - Mahikeng

Members of the media who would like to be part of the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel: (018) 392 7000

Cell: 079 527 0628

Fax: 086 695 3784

E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za

