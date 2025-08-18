Submit Release
DED Awards $480,000 of Community Development Block Grant Funds for Tourism Development Project in Arapahoe

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $480,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to the City of Arapahoe through the 2024 Tourism Development opportunity.

The CDBG program provides funds to help communities undertake projects that enhance economic well-being, local vitality, quality of life, and public health and safety. The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). DED administers the CDBG program on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities. The entitlement communities of Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, and Grand Island work directly with HUD to administer the CDBG program in their own communities.

2024 CDBG Program Year – Awardee for Tourism Development

City of Arapahoe, $480,000 for renovations to Crystal Theatre.

For additional information about funding opportunities available to Nebraska communities under the CDBG program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/cdbg, or contact Nicole Bartels at nicole.bartels@nebraska.gov.

Previous CDBG Tourism Development awards have supported the creation of the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City and an expansion to Niobrara Valley Vineyards in Nenzel.

