Intrauterine Devices Market to Reach Over USD 14.2 Billion by 2035, Growing at 10.6% CAGR | TMR

Intrauterine Devices

An intrauterine device (IUD) is a small T-shaped contraceptive placed in the uterus, preventing pregnancy for up to 10 years.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global intrauterine devices (IUDs) market is on a robust growth trajectory, fueled by rising awareness of long-acting reversible contraception (LARC), supportive government initiatives, and continuous product innovation. The market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a strong CAGR of 10.6% between 2025 and 2035, reaching over USD 14.2 billion by 2035.An intrauterine device is a small, T-shaped contraceptive inserted into the uterus by healthcare professionals. Offering protection from pregnancy for up to 10 years, IUDs are considered one of the safest, most reliable, and cost-effective forms of contraception available. Their convenience, efficacy, and non-daily usage requirements make them a preferred choice for millions of women globally.Market Overview: The intrauterine devices market has witnessed steady adoption as a reliable contraceptive solution. Two primary categories dominate the landscape: copper IUDs and hormonal (levonorgestrel) IUDs. Copper IUDs are hormone-free, long-lasting, and effective, while hormonal IUDs not only prevent pregnancy but also reduce menstrual bleeding and cramps.Government programs, public health campaigns, and the availability of advanced products have strengthened awareness and accessibility across both developed and developing regions. Furthermore, ongoing clinical research and regulatory approvals are expanding product availability in international markets, thereby accelerating growth.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Rising Awareness Among WomenIncreasing knowledge about IUDs through healthcare campaigns, internet resources, and women’s health organizations is driving higher acceptance. Women are now prioritizing safe, effective, and reversible contraception methods that do not require daily adherence.2. Government Initiatives and Family Planning ProgramsMany governments, in collaboration with global agencies like the WHO and UNFPA, are investing in reproductive health strategies. These include making IUDs available at public healthcare centers, ensuring affordability, and educating communities about contraceptive options.3. Product InnovationsTechnological advancements, including IUDs with shape memory alloys to reduce mal-position and perforation risks, are improving safety and user experience. Companies like Sebela Pharmaceuticals and 49Care are bringing next-generation IUDs to market with improved tolerance and insertion methods.4. Shift Toward Long-Acting Contraceptives Compared to oral contraceptives, which require consistent compliance, IUDs offer long-term protection with minimal user involvement, making them increasingly popular among both healthcare providers and patients.Key Players and Industry LeadersThe market is highly competitive, with several multinational and regional players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and market expansion. Key players include:• AbbVie• Bayer AG• CooperSurgical Inc• DKT INTERNATIONAL• EUROGINE, S.L.• Mona Lisa N.V.• OCON Medical Ltd• Pregna International Limited• Prosan International BV• SMB Corporation of India• Other Prominent PlayersThese companies are strengthening their market presence by collaborating with hospitals, gynecology clinics, and community health centers while also investing in R&D for advanced IUD designs.Recent Developments• May 2023: Sebela Pharmaceuticals reported positive Phase 3 results for its investigational Copper 175 mm² IUD, demonstrating 99% efficacy and strong tolerability.• January 2025: 49Care launched Yanae, a French-invented copper IUD with a flexible inserter designed for painless insertion. The device is available in Canadian pharmacies at a price point comparable to existing products.Such developments indicate a trend toward enhancing patient experience, tolerability, and accessibility.Market Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities:• Growing demand for hormonal IUDs due to dual benefits (contraception plus menstrual symptom relief).• Rising penetration in emerging economies where healthcare infrastructure is improving.• Increasing adoption of IUDs as governments encourage LARC methods to reduce unintended pregnancies.Challenges:• Myths and misconceptions about IUD safety continue to hinder adoption in some regions.• Insertion procedures require trained healthcare professionals, limiting accessibility in rural areas.• Side effects such as cramping, irregular bleeding, or discomfort may affect acceptance among certain users.Latest Market Trends• Shift toward patient-centered designs: Manufacturers are focusing on less painful insertion methods and smaller-sized devices for enhanced comfort.• Digital health integration: Educational apps and online consultations are promoting awareness and guiding patients toward LARC options like IUDs.• Growing preference for hormonal IUDs: Due to their ability to address menstrual health issues, hormonal IUDs are witnessing surging demand worldwide.• Public-private partnerships: Collaborations between governments, NGOs, and healthcare companies are expanding contraceptive access, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.Future OutlookAnalysts forecast significant expansion of the IUD market through 2035, underpinned by strong demand for LARCs, policy support, and innovation in device design. With continued emphasis on women’s reproductive health, the IUD market is expected to outpace many other contraceptive segments.The rise of next-generation products, supportive healthcare infrastructure, and greater involvement of pharmaceutical and medical device companies will collectively create opportunities for growth. By 2035, IUDs are likely to be recognized not only as effective contraceptives but also as part of comprehensive women’s health solutions.Market SegmentationBy Product Type• Copper IUDs• Hormonal (levonorgestrel) IUDsBy Age Group• 15–20 years• 21–34 years• 35–44 years• 45+ yearsBy End-user• Hospitals• Gynecology Clinics• Community Health CentersRegional Insights• North America: The leading region due to well-established healthcare systems, government-backed insurance policies, and high acceptance of IUDs. U.S. programs like Title X and the Affordable Care Act ensure affordability and access.• Europe: Strong presence of manufacturers and wide adoption of modern contraceptives drive market growth. Public health campaigns further support awareness.• Asia Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by large populations, rising awareness, and government programs promoting family planning in countries like India and China.• Latin America & MEA: Emerging regions where improving healthcare infrastructure and international aid programs are increasing access to contraceptive methods.Why Buy This Report?• Comprehensive coverage of market size, growth trends, and forecasts through 2035.• Detailed insights into drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry.• In-depth segmentation analysis by product type, age group, end-user, and region.• Profiles of leading companies with their strategies, product portfolios, and key developments.• Regional market dynamics, including government policies and adoption trends.• Evaluation of competitive landscape with strategic recommendations for stakeholders. 